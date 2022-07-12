Glove of Pedreiro: Former businessman breaks the silence, denies having deceived the influencer and reveals value to receive for contracts: “We created together”

The Luva de Pedreiro case continues its controversy and this time Allan Jesus, former manager of the digital influencer Iran Alves, broke the silence and spoke out on the subject that had great repercussion, including the suspicion that he would be coercing the young man and his family. Luva moved away from the businessman and a new team took over his social networks and the young man’s contracts. Allan spoke to “Câmera Record” in a program aired last Sunday (10), in a special article that also showed conversations with Iran and his family.

The program also aired the excerpts censored by the Justice at the request of Allan, who prevented the station from broadcasting an interview with Iran in which he mentions what his work relationship was like. In the interviews, Luva de Pedreiro accuses Allan of forcing him to sign the contract, even without knowing how to read: “When painho said he had to call a lawyer (to read the contract), he said he wouldn’t stay with me anymore. I didn’t have anything at the time and I trusted him, who said he was going to change my life. I signed there without knowing anything I was signing,” said the young influencer.

Iran reported, during the measured interview that has now aired, the lack of access to money and spoke of living in the same housing conditions as before her fame: “(To tell the truth, my house, in the same way, did not help me in nothing. I didn’t earn anything, no money. I fell into the trap, I was tricked”, said the young man, who has already moved from Bahia to São Paulo and now lives in a comfortable house. He revealed that he intends to face a legal battle to recover all the money obtained from advertising campaigns while he was managed by Allan Jesus: “Boy, what’s mine I want, I’m not going to lie, I sweated to have it. If it’s to fight, “we” fight. I have the right,” he stated.

Allan Jesus denied that he had cheated and said that, according to the audit he hired, the two would have more than US$420,000, equivalent to R$2.2 million, to receive in advertising contracts: “I never stole a real from him, We created this project together so that we would be very successful. We’ve been together for 4 months, I would never put 15 years (of career) at risk because of 4 months of work”. Allan Jesus claimed that Iran has not yet had access to a large part of the earnings in advertising contracts because he has not yet received any of the amounts, which should happen from the month of July.