God of War Ragnarok shows off its 9 kingdoms in collector’s edition map

The first available glimpse of all 9 kingdoms of God of War Ragnarok. It’s not their in-game version, but rather concept art, done on a large cloth map from the collector’s edition called Jötnar.

Anyone who played the previous game, from 2018, knows that Kratos and Atreus have the opportunity to visit 6 realms of Yggdrasil. During the game we pass through Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim and Jotunheim during the campaign, also releasing Muspelheim and Niflheim for optional access.

Map shows representation of all kingdoms of GOW Ragnarok.Source: Eurogamer

It has already been confirmed that God of War Ragnarok will bring all 9 realms for the player to travel, so they are featured in the beautiful map art in the collector’s edition, which showcases a concept for each area, set in the branches of Yggdrasil.

The map accompanies a text in the upper left corner, bringing a little more of the game’s lore. in the mythology of GOW Ragnarok it was the brothers Brok and Sindri who drew this map. “None but the gods have been able to trace the strange geography, but among mortals few can boast of the skill enjoyed by the Huldra brothers, whose ability to navigate and cross realms rivals even that of Odin” – says the text, in the translated version.

God of War Ragnarok It will release on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.