Goiás is the state that most searched the term ‘OnlyFans’ on Google in the last year | Goiás

A survey carried out by g1 showed that Goiás is the Brazilian state that, in the last year, most searched on Google the term “OnlyFans”, an adult content site. The analysis took into account the comparison made by GoogleTrends, which also pointed out that the city in the country that most searched for the site was Trindade, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia.

“The interest by sub-region shows the places that searched the most for the term for which the data was obtained. It’s where the audience for that product is. In this case, we can see that Trindade has a higher search tendency, when analyzing the search made by website”, explained Mikhaelle Cândido, digital marketing coordinator.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

OnlyFans, founded in 2016, is a kind of social network where creators can charge for access to any type of post, from courses to artistic performances. However, the site became popular due to the sale of “nudes” and pornography, homemade or not.

Marília Mendonça is the most searched name on Google in 2021 in Brazil

2 of 6 Graph shows that Trindade was the city in the country that most searched for OnlyFans on Google in the last year — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends Graph shows that Trindade was the city in the country that most searched for OnlyFans on Google in the last year — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends

The site is restricted to those over 18 and even celebrities, such as singer Anitta, have already joined the platform. The artist released songs with images and texts. O g1 talked to Goiás who work with the platform. They told details about the income and also the taboos and difficulties faced (read below).

To describe the popularity of OnlyFans, the g1 asked the site how many users from Brazil and, specifically from Goiás, are registered on the platform. However, in a note, the site said that it does not disclose information about the creators that are part of the network.

3 of 6 Anitta’s profile cover on OnlyFans — Photo: Reproduction Anitta’s profile cover on OnlyFans — Photo: Reproduction

O g1 analyzed data from July 8, 2021 to July 8, 2022 and compared search data by “search term” and search by “site”. Mikhaelle explained that the “search term” is searched when the person chooses to understand how much a particular word has been searched for.

Already the search for “site”, is the moment when the person searches for a specific site in its history in Google.

“We can understand that Goiás is the state that is most interested in this type of word”, explained Mikhaelle.

See the list of states that lead the search ranking in comparison between search by site and search term.

Goiás For Santa Catarina Pernambuco Ceará

4 of 6 Graph shows that Goiás is the Brazilian state that most searched for the term “OnlyFans” on Google in the last year — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends Graph shows that Goiás is the Brazilian state that most searched for the term “OnlyFans” on Google in the last year — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends

A 30-year-old controller from Goiás, who preferred not to identify himself, started publishing content on the site in August 2020 and is now his main source of income. To g1he said he earns four times as much as his old job and once had 800 subscribers.

The boy said that he joined the platform because he liked the segment, but said he knows creators who entered because of the financial difficulties faced in the pandemic.

“During the pandemic I was working from home and free time ended up leading to this. I think that for a lot of people it was an income alternative, I have many friends of the site nowadays. There are people who started to have this as their main source of income”, said the professional.

5 of 6 OnlyFans — Photo: BBC OnlyFans — Photo: BBC

Today, with about 650 subscribers, the boy reported that each one pays an average of 6.5 dollars. According to the currency exchange rate last Friday (8), would be the equivalent of R$ 22 thousand. According to him, the income encouraged many people to enter the site.

“There are also many people who combine OnlyFans with a normal profession. I know a nurse, a lawyer, a doctor… There are people who earn BRL 25,000 on the site per month,” she described.

A 28-year-old architect from Goiás, who also preferred not to identify himself, uses the platform as a form of extra income and keeps his work formal. The boy said that he found the site after being recommended by friends and decided to invest, but he does not intend to quit his formal job.

“Although tempting, today I see OnlyFans as something temporary, or at least with no prospect of continuing at this pace in the long term. I feel safer keeping others as an alternative income,” he said.

Despite the quick financial return, the architect mentioned to the g1 that the platform’s content creators don’t just live on flowers.

“When working with pornography, many tend to objectify you as an erotic product and forget that there is a human being behind it. I’ve been through several moments where I faced prejudice, and hypocrisy, from people who say they wouldn’t get involved with me because of the exhibition, but they’re there watching me and consuming porn on the internet”, the architect said.

The boy also said that working with the site raises problems similar to situations that influencers and bloggers also go through. According to the architect, the more followers, the greater the commitment and content production.

“We always have to be posting, trying to innovate, improve the content, partner with other creators, pay attention to the fans. Not everyone is patient or kind. That in itself is a little exhausting, because it requires a lot of time and dedication and, in my case, I have other professions, right?”, said the architect.

6 of 6 OnlyFans — Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly OnlyFans — Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The architect said that he was encouraged by friends and that he likes to produce content for the site. However, he does warn people who intend to invest in the platform.

“I advise this only for those who are already comfortable with pornography and are ready to face the prejudice that this exposure can bring. While it’s not wrong, there’s still a lot of taboo involved. The most important thing is valid for any type of work: enjoy doing it. I myself have always been an exhibitionist with my body, now I just share it with the world and I learned to monetize it,” she said.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.