Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) shares close down by up to 11% with a rise in the dollar and cuts in forecasts for the sector

The session saw a sharp drop for airline shares, in a scenario of strong risk aversion on the stock exchange and a rise in the dollar (the spot American currency closed up 1.96%, at R$ 5.371), – the that impacts company debt-but also with company data and recent downward revisions for the sector.

Gol’s assets (GOLL4) were down 11.79%, at R$7.48, while Azul’s shares (AZUL4) were down 7.55%, at R$11.51.

This morning, Gol reported having projected a loss per share of R$ 1.80 in the second quarter of this year, excluding results with exchange variation. In the three months ended in March, the company had a loss per share of BRL 1.65, also on a no-exchange basis, while in the same period in 2021 it was a loss of BRL 3.05.

The company expects an Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings on interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on net revenue) of approximately 10% in the period from April to June, while in the first quarter Gol’s recurring Ebitda margin was 16.8% .

Among the operating numbers, Gol projects an increase of around 50% in passenger unit revenue (Prask) compared to the same quarter of 2021, driven by the strong recovery of corporate travel in domestic and regional networks, as well as the resumption of leisure travel in the international mesh. Total unit revenue is expected to grow 40% in the same comparison.

The unit cost not counting fuel (Cask) should fall approximately 40% between April and June compared to the same stage last year, mainly due to increased productivity and appreciation of the Brazilian currency versus the dollar in the period, Gol said. When fuel enters the account, the Cask scenario estimated by the airline changes to an increase of 73% given the increase in the average price of kerosene, partially offset by a reduction of approximately 6% in fuel consumption per hour operated due to a higher share of the fleet made up of 737-MAX aircraft, Gol said.

The demand for the company’s flights is expected to double in the second quarter on an annual basis, while the offer of flights is expected to grow 125%.

Gol stated that the financial leverage measured by the net debt/Ebitda ratio was around 10 times at the end of June, with estimated liquidity of R$ 3.6 billion. The company closed the first quarter with leverage of 10.1x.

Eleven’s analysis team highlights that the main point that has been weighing on the market refers to the price of aviation kerosene, at which Gol estimates an average price per liter of R$ 6.10, slightly above the house’s projections ( BRL 6.01).

“Excluding the effect of fuel, the company should present an important reduction of around 40% in the cost per seat, showing an increase in productivity with the gradual entry of new aircraft and gains with the appreciation of the real. In our view, the negative result has already been priced in with the upward movements of the QAV and exchange rate in recent weeks”, the analysts point out.

Itaú BBA highlights the lower margins for the second quarter of 2022 despite the high tariffs. Analysts point out that, given the downside risk to the numbers and fuel prices still at high levels, they remain cautious with Gol’s actions and maintain the marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average, or equivalent to neutral) , with a target price of BRL 22 (or upside of 159% compared to Friday’s closing).

Read too

In the assessment of Bradesco BBI, Gol’s total revenue surpassed the consensus by 2%, with passenger revenue per capacity unit (PRASK) rising 50% on an annual basis, confirming the focus of its revenue management system to mitigate pressure from higher fuel prices.

However, the increase in jet fuel prices resulted in an accounting Ebitda margin of 2%, 7.4 percentage points below consensus. The second-quarter load factor of 77.4% was down 7.7 percentage points year-on-year and down 3.6 percentage points on a quarterly basis, suggesting the industry may begin to reduce capacity in the second half of the year and focus on on routes that offer higher prices and margins.

Reviews

In addition to the Gol news, some major banks have recently revised downward their estimates for airlines.

Last weekend, Morgan Stanley reduced the target prices of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, or securities traded on the American Stock Exchange) of Brazilian airlines.

The target price for Azul’s ADRs was cut from $10.30 to $5.60 (or a 20% drop from Friday’s close), while Gol’s (GOL.N) fell from US$ 5.60 to US$ 2.90 (or a quote 8.5% lower than the closing on Friday). Both follow undeweight (exposure below the market average, or equivalent to the sale).

Analysts have updated estimates for Azul and Gol ahead of Q2 2022 (2Q22) to reflect certain factors. Among them: the updated jet fuel curve (with the assumed average fuel price for the year increasing by 20%), the devaluation of about 10% of the real since the last Morgan update, in addition to capacity growth assumptions moderately lower for 2022.

“With these factors, our 2022 Ebitda estimates for Azul and Gol fell by around 20%, implying a scenario of deteriorating cash flow”, the analysts point out.

At the beginning of the month, UBS BB also reiterated its sell recommendation for the shares of the two airlines. The target price for Azul was cut from R$17.50 to R$11.50 and that of Gol was cut from R$11.20 to R$8.60.

Analysts highlighted the delay in the recovery of air travel since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the projection that pent-up demand for travel may have peaked as factors for the decrease in projections. The cut in target prices is still due to the increase in fuel prices and companies’ net debt.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related