Green Fund reduces position in Brazilian stock market and increases in global equities

Amid the uncertainty in Brazil, with increased fiscal risk and the approach of elections, the multimarket fund Verde, managed by well-known manager Luis Stuhlberger, reduced its allocation on the Brazilian stock exchange and increased in global shares, as pointed out in the June letter.

Verde ended June with a 1.86% drop, the worst performance since October 2021. The loss was led by the allocation in the stock market, with the Ibovespa registering a devaluation of 11.5% last month, the worst performance since March 2020. 2020

The portfolio still had losses with the long position (bet on the high) in the real, which dropped about 10% last month against the dollar, and in commodities. This drop was higher than the gain with the implicit inflation strategy, given by the difference between the rates of public bonds linked to inflation (NTN-B) and fixed interest rates.

In the year, the Verde portfolio, which completed 25 years, yielded 7.6%, above the 5.4% variation of the CDI.

Increased risks of global and fiscal recession in Brazil

The Stuhlberger manager points out that the global scenario is more complicated, with the pendulum between slowing growth and inflation swinging with increasing frequency.

In Europe, fears of recession are starting to get stronger, with the reduction in the flow of Russian gas throughout the month causing problems especially for Germany, which has been reflected in the euro, which is starting to flirt with parity with the dollar.

In Brazil, the pressure for more benefits in the resurrected PEC Kamikaze, scheduled to be voted on this Tuesday (12) in the Chamber, increased the risk premiums of local assets, with the real devaluing against the dollar and interest rates remaining at a high level, which should lead to more inflation and lower growth.

“But politicians continue in a kind of Brasilia metaverse, where populism is current currency and the only thing that matters is the election”, highlighted Verde, in the letter.

In this scenario, the fund increased positions taken in US interest rates (betting on higher rates) and long in implied inflation in Brazil, gold, oil and the real.

In the stock market, Verde returned to allocating in global equities and marginally reduced the

position of Brazilian papers. “It is quite likely that we will allocate incremental capital, especially outside Brazil, over the next few months,” says the manager in the letter.

