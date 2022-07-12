Gretchen says she won’t leave an inheritance to her seven children

Gretchen, 63, confessed that she has no intention of leaving an inheritance to her seven children. The roll queen stated that she intends to spend it all before she dies.

In an interview for the show “Foi Mau”, presented by comedian Maurício Meirelles on RedeTV!, which airs tonight at 11:30 pm, the singer said that she had already gathered her children to warn about not leaving any penny as patrimony.

“I’m a spender and I don’t keep anything. Sometimes I gather them [filhos] and I say: ‘Try to work, because I’m not going to leave anything to anyone. Before I die, I spend everything,” she said.

The singer said that, even with the haters, she thanks the internet for the change in the perception of her work. Known as the queen of memes, she is said to have gained more respect as a woman, mother and music professional. She also confessed how she went on to become the face of memes and gifs.

when i saw my pictures [sendo usadas] with things I didn’t say, I said: ‘I’m going to sue, they’re using my image improperly’. Then my son said it was a joke. I started to live and see that it was a really cool, funny thing.

Back in the day, television shows didn’t have as much time as we’re having. There were ten minutes of interview, musical and, that’s it, off you go. I was known as the woman who ‘marries several times’, who ‘doesn’t stop with no husband’ and who ‘rocks’. Now it’s different,” she pondered, who has been married since September 2020 to saxophonist Esdras de Souza, her 18th husband.

In the program, she also recalled her participation and subsequent withdrawal from the reality show “A Fazenda” (TV Record), in 2012. “Everyone thinks I was very sad, but I was very drunk”, said she, who was part of the season five cast.

Before giving up on the program, she said that Viviane Araújo had convinced her to drink tequila. Motivated by alcohol, she found herself the next day in a hotel room and away from headquarters. “I woke up [no dia seguinte] at 2 pm at the hotel with the director of the station in front of me. I asked, ‘What happened?’, ‘Why am I at the hotel?'” he recounted.