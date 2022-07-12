Gusttavo Lima abandons meatpacking plant linked to Bolsonaro – 07/11/2022 – Illustrated

Singer Gusttavo Lima left Frigorífico Goiás, known for having created “Picanha Mito”, with a kilo sold at R$ 1,800, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to being a poster boy, the singer was one of the partners of the meatpacking company, but has no longer any relationship with the company since May 24, according to a press release sent by his advice to UOL.

The sertanejo partnered with the founder of the meatpacking plant, Leandro Nóbrega, and since last year has helped sell butcher franchises across the country.

Three days before the singer broke with the meatpacking plant, Nóbrega wrapped a helicopter with Bolsonaro’s image during the president’s visit to Goiânia.

The rupture occurred at the height of the “CPI do sertanejo”, as the series of cancellations of concerts by Lima and other singers of the genre became known, with millionaire fees paid by city halls of cities with a few thousand inhabitants.

The singer’s press office did not explain the reasons for the termination of the partnership, but told UOL that the decision is not related to political issues.