Gusttavo Lima breaks up with the Picanha meatpacking plant Mito de Bolsonaro

Gusttavo Lima no longer wants his image linked to the promotion of Frigorífico Goiás, famous for having created the “Picanha Mito”, in honor of Jair Bolsonaro, and sold for R$ 1.8 thousand per kilo. The singer was also one of the partners of the establishment and, according to his press office, he no longer has any relationship.

In a note sent to this column of splashthe singer’s office informs: “Balada Music and the press office of the singer Gusttavo Lima communicate that the artist ended on 05/24/2022 the work to publicize the FG – Frigorífico Goiás brand. of the artist’s image with the company”.

According to sources in the column, Gusttavo Lima, who has had several shows with millionaire caches recently investigated, has been slowly trying to get rid of political issues. Considering the new strategy, the partnership and image contract with the meatpacking plant is not a good deal.

It is worth remembering that, in May of this year, the presence of a helicopter with Bolsonaro’s face drew attention in Goiânia.

The singer’s press office says that the end of the partnership has nothing to do with political issues and that he will not comment further on the matter.

Until December 2021, Gusttavo Lima seemed quite satisfied as a partner in the slaughterhouse. In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, he celebrated having sold 200 franchises of the business in 12 hours, and also informed that each franchise was valued at R$ 500 thousand. He also highlighted plans with the meatpacking plant that would continue until June 2022, noting that more than a thousand units of the venture would be sold.

Despite the end of the contract, Gusttavo Lima’s face still appears in the meatpacker’s publicity pieces and is on the establishment’s website.

Wanted by this column splash, the representatives of the slaughterhouse were not reached until the publication of this report to comment on the end of the partnership with Gusttavo Lima. The space remains open.