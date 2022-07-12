Gusttavo Lima travels to the US with his family and makes love to Andressa on the flight

Gusttavo Lima travels to the US with his family and braids Andressa on the flight (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Monday (11), the country singer Gusttavo Lima showed his followers that he has already landed in Orlando, Florida, in the company of his wife, Andressa Suita, and their children, Gabriel (05) and Samuel (03). In a record in which Spider-Man also appears, the artist had already filmed the heirs’ reaction when they found the fictional character. But he is not the only one who has recorded these moments.

On her Instagram account, the model and influencer showed the singer doing braids on her during the flight, while the children had fun. In the caption, she wrote: “I asked my husband to braid me”. Afterwards, she filmed her children and wrote: “Look at the children laughing.”

Even though the hairstyle was not perfect, Andressa discovered another skill in Gusttavo Lima, in addition to singing. “And look at the result. Did you like it?”, asked followers.

The family’s leisure time has been increasingly constant. Recently, for example, they traveled together to Angra dos Reis, in the southern region of Rio de Janeiro, where they celebrated their firstborn’s fifth birthday. When declaring himself to the eldest heir, Gusttavo Lima wrote: “Celebrating another year of Gabriel’s life. Congratulations son for another year of life, Dad I love you sooo much… Along with mine”.



In her stories, the model also filmed other moments, such as the country singer arriving from a walk, on a water bike, in the company of her two children. In fact, they made a break in the professional schedule that was hectic for both of them.

Now, they left the country and arrived in style. Check out the full post made by the singer: