Haven Studios’ innovations already catch the attention of PlayStation

Haven Studios is now officially part of the PlayStation family. And the studio founded by Jade Raymond has already attracted the attention of other PlayStation Studios devs.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Raymond revealed that he had invested in Research and Development. The features even caught the attention of Mark Cerny, the architect responsible for the PS5, who maintains close relationships with the industry.

Mark Cerny is one of the main reasons we have invested so much in R&D and this experienced engineering team. It’s not just about cloud technologies but something promising for R&D. I can’t say too much about it at the moment, but it’s obviously a huge draw and it’s exciting for our partnership with PlayStation. Of course, Cerny is kind of a rock star, so being able to work with him is exciting.

Haven Studios has bold ideas, according to Raymond. With a team full of industry veterans, the team works on a high-investment “game as a service” for PS5. The project has not yet been officially revealed, but with the conclusion of negotiations, who knows, there will be more information soon, right?

Haven Studios’ First Game Could Unleash the Full Power of the PS5

