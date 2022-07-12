Health expands vaccination against Meningitis C for children under 11

With the objective of stopping the spread of Meningitis C (aggressive type of the disease), the Municipal Health Department is applying the vaccine to all children under 11 years old (10 years, 11 months and 29 days) who do not have any dose of the vaccine registered on the Vaccination Card. The expansion of the Meningococcal C vaccine also includes health professionals.

The application takes place in the Basic Health Units – Unileste, Unicentro, Uninordeste, Unisa, Uninorte, Unioeste, Unisul and the Health Strategy (ESF) of the Max Neumann neighborhood.

The vaccine is already available free of charge for children under 5 years of age, being regularly administered in a two-dose schedule, at 3 and 5 months of age, and a booster dose, preferably at 12 months.

The Municipal Secretary of Health, Cristiane Gonçalves Pereira, explains that the temporary expansion of the administration of Meningococcal C (conjugated) for children under 11 years old follows the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

“This is one of the most aggressive types of meningitis and it can quickly lead to death or leave serious sequelae. And the strategy of expanding the public guarantees access to protection for this public, not to mention that it is an opportunity for parents and professionals of health guarantee prevention, which is one of the fundamental principles of the SUS”, he warns.

Documentation required

The expansion of the public for Meningitis C is until February 2023, and among the documents required at the time of vaccination are the Vaccination Card, Birth Certificate and photo document of the parent or guardian of the child.