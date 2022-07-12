Health plans will have unlimited consultations for psychology and speech therapy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of the limitation on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

Now, health plans will have to offer unlimited coverage to patients with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to information from the ANS.

The decision, taken yesterday (11) at an extraordinary meeting of the agency’s collegiate board, was disclosed by the ANS press office. The new resolution should go into effect on August 1 of this year.

patient’s doctor

As a result, usage guidelines for consultations and sessions with these types of professionals will be excluded. The service will consider the prescription of the patient’s doctor.

The idea was to “promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently provided for these professional categories”.

On July 1st, the ANS had already made it mandatory for patients with pervasive developmental disorders to cover any method or technique indicated by the doctor.