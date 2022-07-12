Health startup Alice fires 63 people 7 months after millionaire investment – Link

Seven months after receiving a grant of US$ 127 million, health startup Alice joined the list of national technology companies making massive cuts. O Estadão found that 63 people were laid off last Friday, the 8th. The company confirmed to the report the number of laid-offs and stated that the cuts are part of a “resizing” of the sales team. Another 20 professionals were relocated within the company.

For some former employees, Alice said that the company had more employees than necessary and that it would need to cut part of the staff due to the current economic situation. For other layoffs, however, the justification did not mention spending cuts or any financial difficulties — just a restructuring.

“They said that the reason was to reduce the company’s cost. They thought the company was going to grow a lot and it didn’t happen, in addition to the crisis affecting it too”, explained a former employee heard by the Estadão. “Individually, they were not clear about the criteria of those who left and those who stayed. Unfortunately, there was a lack of transparency in this”, said another former employee, when Estadão. The sources declined to be identified.

Startup Alice offers health insurance for companies and individuals

In a note, André Florence, CEO of healthtech, said: “During the semester, we better understand the opportunities to be more efficient and remain sustainable in the long term”. The startup informs that the dismissed sellers will receive an extra salary, health plan extended for 2 months, in addition to mandatory severance pay.

change of focus

Alice received a contribution of US$ 127 million in December last year, led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. At the time, the investment was one of the largest in the healthcare industry in 2021.

In June of this year, Alice announced a corporate health plan focused on businesses with up to 250 employees. According to the former employees, the change came after pressure from investors for the company’s main product to be the plan aimed at the corporate market.

The company, which was born focused on selling health plans directly to patients, had already announced the purchase of the startup Cuidas, which offers consultations with family doctors and nurses for company employees.

Former employees say the shift in focus faced some major difficulties. One of them is the fact that the company is restricted to the city of São Paulo, which leaves the offer of products limited. The second is competition in the market: in addition to other startups in the sector fighting for space, traditional health operators have a good part of the existing contracts for corporate plans. Asked about the matter, the startup declined to comment.

According to former employees interviewed by the Estadão, the company was unable to reach the target of corporate and individual customers estimated for the year. Questioned by the report, Alice preferred not to comment.

In May this year, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which regulates health plans in Brazil, authorized the readjustment of health subscriptions by up to 15.5%, after freezing the highs during the pandemic. On its website, Alice states that its plans were readjusted by 12.13%, below the agency’s estimate.

The readjustment below the allowed would be a way to attract customers to the platform. Sources informed the Estadão that the goal was to reach 50,000 individual plan members by the end of 2022, but that when the corporate plan gained the company’s attention, that goal was reduced to 14,000. The company did not want to open its numbers to the Estadão.

startup winter

Known for hiring hundreds of employees a month, startups have made hundreds of layoffs around the world — the phenomenon is not unique to Brazil. The period has been called the “startup winter”, after the positive wave caused by the digitization of the pandemic in the last two years.

According to experts consulted by the Estadão In recent months, the layoffs have taken place as a re-route amidst the global rise in prices and the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted the global production chain. In this scenario, investors turn their backs on risky investments, such as startups. As a result, raising rounds has been more difficult than during the pandemic, when the source of capital seemed infinite.

Investment funds warned startups about the challenging scenario. Investor Masayoshi Son, president of SoftBank, one of the largest investors in startups in Brazil and an investor in Alice, said that the Japanese conglomerate is expected to reduce investments in technology companies this year due to the poor results of the companies in which it invests – the information is from the newspaper Financial Times.

In addition to SoftBank, accelerator Y Combinator, one of the best-known in Silicon Valley, recommended that startups reassess their finances and get ready to cut costs. The measure, according to the accelerator, is a way to predict up to 24 months without investments. “Economic crises often become great opportunities for founders who quickly change their mindset, plan ahead and ensure their company survives,” she said in the letter.