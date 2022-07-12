Health status of bolsonarista who killed PT treasurer is serious







Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Jorge Guaranha

The Bolsonarist Criminal Police Jorge José Guaranhoaccused of murdering the treasurer of the Workers Party (PT) Marcelo Arruda, is hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and intubated in the ward of the Municipal Hospital of Foz do Iguaçu, in the west of the state of Paraná. He is waiting for a vacancy in the institution’s ICU. The information is from the medical bulletin released this Monday, 11.

The prison guard suffered head trauma, caused by the aggressions suffered in the head, and injuries caused by three gunshots. This Monday, he also had his preventive detention decreed and is in police custody.

Earlier the Secretary of Public Security of Paraná (SESP), Wagner Mesquita, revealed to the GloboNews that Guaranho’s state of health was “serious, but stable and without risk of death at the moment”.

Mesquita also ruled out federalizing the case. The possibility of federalizing the investigation arose in the face of the discovery of publications against PT members made, in 2017, by the until then delegate who conducted the case, Iane Cardoso. With the news, the leadership of the investigation was transferred to Camila Chies Cecconello, head of the Homicide and Personal Protection Division.

Federalization allows the transfer of an investigation to the Federal Court. It is carried out when there are indications of a serious violation of human rights and the local authorities are unable to respond effectively about the crime.

The crime

The PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Marcelo Arruda, was murdered at his own 50th birthday party by the Bolsonarista Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho. The crime happened on Saturday night, 9, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, when the prison guard invaded Arruda’s celebration and shot him. (*With information from Estadão Content.)