High risk of windstorms during the passage of the cold front

MetSul Meteorologia warns that a cold front will advance through Rio Grande do Sul between tonight and early Tuesday with rain and risk of thunderstorms. There is concern about the possibility of isolated hail and gales accompanying storms that can be locally strong to severe. The weather change will occur after a hot Monday afternoon and hot air, compounding the risk of severe weather.

The maximum frontal activity will occur in Rio Grande do Sul, in the Midwest and West of Santa Catarina and in the Southwest of Paraná, as seen above in the maps with the projection of the evolution of the cold front of our high resolution WRF model, available to subscriber at maps section. As can be seen, the tendency is for the system to weaken as it moves from West to East through the territories of Santa Catarina and Paraná, practically losing activity until reaching São Paulo.

The sun appears with clouds in most of Rio Grande do Sul this Monday, preceding the arrival of the cold front. The system is preceded by hot and dry north wind with strong gusts in some places, which raises the temperature with heat this Monday afternoon. At noon, the thermometers were already showing almost 30ºC in Greater Porto Alegre and in the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul.

In the late afternoon, the cold front begins to enter from the west with rain, lightning and isolated storms with risk of gales and hail. The front then advances rapidly to the Northwest, Center and South of the state until the end of the day. In the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul, however, the weather has already become unstable with rain, but the front will only reach the region from the west between the end of the day and the beginning of Tuesday.

There is a high risk of thunderstorms in the passage of the cold front with the possibility of both strong winds and isolated hail, but the biggest concern is the occurrence of windstorms. The system will advance quickly and the exchange of air masses, from hot to cold, will be very fast, conditions that favor windstorms.

Windstorms alone can be strong to intense with potential for damage. As they are localized events, it is not possible to say exactly which cities will be punished more strongly by the wind, but all regions of Rio Grande do Sul are at risk of gusts of wind in the front passage, as well as Santa Catarina and the Southwest of Paraná. There are data indicating very strong wind, for example, in the Southern Plateau of Santa Catarina with gusts above 100 km/h and that at the top of Morro da Igreja and other peaks in the region can be exceptionally strong.

Given the positioning of the jet stream at low levels at the end of the day and in the early hours of Tuesday, the risk of strong isolated gales will be greater in the North Half of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina and in the Southwest of Paraná. With the divergent pattern of wind (shear) even the risk of tornado activity cannot be ruled out.

The cold air that accompanies the front brings a sharp decline in temperature on Tuesday. After the heat of today’s afternoon, the day starts cold in several cities in Rio Grande do Sul tomorrow, but the minimum occurs at night, at the end of the period, in the vast majority of municipalities. At night, on Tuesday, it can be up to 5ºC in the south of Rio Grande do Sul and 8ºC in Greater Porto Alegre after a cold afternoon in which the maximum should be between 12ºC and 14ºC in most municipalities.