Hospitals across Brazil report lack of basic medicines, survey points out | Globo newspaper

A survey by the National Health Confederation of more than one hundred hospitals, clinics and homecare companies, who work in 13 states and the Federal District, found the lack of several medications.

More than 87% of the places surveyed, there was a lack of serum. Already in others 63% there was no injectable dipyrone – widely used for pain and fever. In half of the places, there was a lack of medicine to fight an autoimmune disease, which causes muscle weakness, cardiac arrhythmias and ulcers.

There is also a shortage of medicine for contrasts, to fight bacterial infections and against asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

The National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems) states that, in March, it communicated the Ministry of Health about the lack of injectable drugsand that two months later made another alert.

“In May, we made a new document and then, with the support of Conass and Conasems, pointing out a larger list of medicines, calling the ministry’s attention to the regulation of this service so as not to miss the tip for the user”, explains Mauro Junqueira, secretary executive of Conasems.

The institutions that participated in the survey also reported that some drugs are costing twice the market price.

At least 95% of the inputs, including the active pharmaceutical ingredient, API, are imported from China and India. The rise in the dollar, higher international demand and even the cost of oil cause an increase in the price of these imported inputs.

“Part of these missing inputs are produced here in Brazil. They couldn’t be missing. Now, those who come from outside, you have to try to establish a stock that can handle it. And for that, you need planning”, says Bruno Sobral, executive director of CNSaúde.