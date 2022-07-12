How Japan Will Decrease Dementia | Longevity Blog: how to use it

A simulation using data from 40 million Japanese projected, for 2043, an auspicious profile of the country’s elderly. More people will live longer and cases of dementia will decrease. The only group that does not seem to have benefited are women with lower levels of education, who are at risk of facing old age marked by cognitive decline. As I have already pointed out in the blog, the progressive aging of the population mobilizes all governments, and Japan is considered a laboratory for purposeful actions. 30% are over 60 years old and policies encourage active longevity.

THE simulation was carried out by researchers from the universities of Tokyo and Stanford (USA) taking into account 13 chronic conditions (among them cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and drug addiction), as well as frailty and dementia. Detecting groups that are at greater risk will help in the assembly of targeted public policies. On another front – but which is directly related to the positive prognosis of the condition – researchers from Osaka University emphasized the importance of adopting healthy habits to increase life expectancy. The impact is favorable even for individuals with chronic illnesses and, although the ideal is to make adjustments in middle age, the changes are beneficial even for the elderly. The study was based on data from 49,000 Japanese people, collected between 1988 and 1990.

The initial objective was to find out what factors contributed to deaths from cancer and cardiovascular disease, but the questionnaire included questions about exercise, diet, smoking, sleep, alcohol intake, and body mass index (BMI). Monitoring continued until the end of 2009, when close to 9,000 participants had died. “The results were clear: a large number of modifiable behaviors were directly related to increased life expectancy,” said Ryoto Sakaniwa, lead author of the study. study. Reducing the consumption of drinks, not smoking, losing weight and improving the quality of sleep had the power to increase the longevity of individuals in their 40s by six years. The benefits reached even octogenarians and those with comorbidities.