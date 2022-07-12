How to remove fish eye? See treatment and when it is dangerous

Fisheye is the popular name for a type of wart that appears specifically on the sole of the foot. Its main characteristic is the presence of a blackened area in the center due to thrombosis of small vessels, giving the appearance of a dead animal’s eye (hence the name).

The disease is caused by the HPV virus and is transmitted between people. Learn about the main symptoms, causes and treatments below.

Fish eye: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

What is fish eye?

Also known as plantar wart, it is a disease caused by the papillomavirus (HPV). There are more than 150 subtypes of the HPV virus. About 30 of them cause genital lesions, 15 of which can lead to the development of cervical cancer, for example. Others, however, generate unwanted warts.

In this case, fisheye is caused by viruses of subtypes 1, 4 and 63, which are more prevalent in the sole of the foot, usually presenting a single wart.

But in some rare cases, a greater number of lesions may arise at the site, indicating some imbalance in the patient’s immunity due to obesity, malnutrition and pregnancy, for example, or due to chemotherapy treatments.

How is fisheye transmission? How do you catch?

The HPV type viruses are quite transmissible because they are active on infected skin, and can be contracted in contact with people and contaminated surfaces.

“We see many cases in athletes who play barefoot contact sports, such as jiu-jitsuçarate and judo, which are contaminated even due to the rubbing of the foot on the infected mat”, warns Adriana Maria Porro, associate professor at the Department of Dermatology at the Paulista School of Medicine at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and coordinator of the Department of Bullous Diseases at SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).

Therefore, walking barefoot in environments conducive to contamination, such as bathrooms, poolside with standing water and parks increases the risk of contracting the virus.

What are the symptoms of fish eye?

Unlike other warts that develop on the skin externally, the fish eye cannot be exposed due to the weight of the body on the sole of the foot. In this way, its development is inside the skin, causing pain when stepping.

Can fish eye go to other areas, such as the hand?

Although the fisheye virus subtypes mainly affect the plantar region, other areas can also be affected if there is contact with the lesion. So avoid touching or picking at the wart with your hands.

Is fish eye serious?

In general, fisheye does not generate more serious consequences, but it must be treated to prevent it from contaminating other parts of the body or other people.

However, Cassiano reveals that there are rare cases where the virus can mutate in patients immunosuppressed, turning into skin cancer, as a case study published by The Foot shows.

How is fish eye treated?

The fish eye is treated by killing cells infected by the virus — so the wart itself is removed. There are several techniques and substances that cauterize injured skin.

In dermatology clinics, acids are generally applied in higher concentrations, laser or cryotherapy (application of liquid nitrogen), which generate a temporary discomfort, but are well tolerated. “Some dermatologists still opt for surgery, which is the removal of the wart with an electric scalpel, a painful treatment with a greater risk of infection”, quotes Maria Genucia Cunha Matos, dermatologist and professor of dermatology at the Faculty of Medicine of the UFC (Federal University of Ceará).

In children, immunomodulatory ointments and creams can also be applied to the wart in order to stimulate immunity to fight the virus present in the skin.

Are there home or pharmacy remedies for fish eye?

According to Matos, there are a variety of possibilities in the treatment of plantar warts. “Just as some cases resolve themselves, there are also cases that are cured with specific medicines sold in pharmacies or homemade, such as applying banana peel, which has tannic acid, a caustic substance that ends up eliminating the infected skin”, explains the professor. .

Still, it is worth seeking the opinion of a dermatologist to make a correct diagnosis and indicate the best treatment. “I’ve had cases of patients who applied acids believing that the lesion was a wart, but, in fact, it was skin cancer and that worsened the situation”, warns Porro.

Other than that some substances can generate contact dermatitis and lead to an infection. It is also not recommended to cut the wart with pliers or any other object, as this could increase the risk of infection and the virus spreading.

Can the fish eye disappear on its own?

Yup. The condition can resolve itself overnight, but, in general, it takes a long time for this to happen (two or more years) and it happens when the body is able to eliminate the virus.

Can the vaccine that protects against HPV help prevent fisheye?

HPV vaccines are designed to protect people from viruses that cause more serious problems, such as cervical cancer. However, there are reports of patients who had their warts cleared after receiving the dose.

“There seems to be a cross-reaction that would help prevent getting this type of virus,” comments Porro. But, as there are still no studies that ensure this action, the vaccine should not be recommended for this purpose.

Can anyone get the virus that causes fish eye?

Yup. However, some are more likely to contract the virus. It is the case of patients immunosuppressed (transplanted or HIV positive) or who have some other factor that leads to compromised immunity such as malnutrition and allergies.

“Children, whose immunity is still developing, and the elderly, who have a deficiency in the body’s defenses, can also contract the virus more easily”, comments Daniel Cassiano, dermatologist and doctor of medicine. translational from EPM-Unifesp, who also works as a professor of the dermatology discipline at the São Camilo University (SP) medical course.

Can the fisheye picture be confused with other diagnoses?

In some cases, the plantar wart can be confused with a callus or even with the clave plantar — a yellowish lesion that arises from orthopedic changes due to increased friction of the skin at a specific point on the foot —, but both do not have the vessels thrombosed.

“They all cause pain. But, unlike the plantar wart and callus, the clave must be treated by an orthopedist and requires imaging tests such as X-ray and tomography to detect the change, and the situation only improves if it is corrected”, explains the UFC professor.

When in doubt, it is important to look for a dermatologist to evaluate. The doctor will perform a visual clinical analysis and, if necessary, use a magnifying glass with a light (dermatoscope) to better observe the lesion.

“In rare cases, the doctor can also request a biopsy to identify whether the lesion is viral and what type of virus is to know the subtype causing the problem”, adds Cassiano.