photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk, from Atltico, receives honorary citizenship of Minas Gerais

About to complete 100 games with the Atlético shirt, striker Hulk received, on Monday afternoon (11), the title of honorary citizenship of Minas Gerais. The ceremony was held at the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), in Belo Horizonte.

At a ceremony held at ALMG, on July 11, 2022, striker Hulk, from Atltico, received the title of honorary citizenship of Minas Gerais. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Hulk is one of the biggest names in the history of the Atltico and, for many, of Minas Gerais football in general. The forward has played 99 games for Galo, with 59 goals, 18 assists and memorable performances.

Shirt 7 is already a multi-champion for the Minas Gerais club. Since his arrival in January 2021, Hulk has won two Minas Gerais Championships, a Brazilian Championship, a Copa do Brasil and a Supercopa do Brasil with Atlético.

The author of the request was Ulysses Gomes (PT). The deputy gave a speech of thanks to Hulk for the services provided not only to Galo, but to the state of Minas Gerais.

The striker thanked him and said he hoped he returned all the affection of the miners with delivery within the four lines.

“Words fail me to describe this moment. (…) What I can guarantee for all miners is to always do my best to honor the state of Minas, with all gratitude. I was always very well received, so like all my family members. Minas is also in my heart. The state I’ve been carrying since I arrived here is in my heart. You will always have my respect”, said Hulk.