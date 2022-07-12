Hyundai HB20S 2023 will be launched with new design in September





New Hyundai HB20S 2023 Photo: Hyundai/Disclosure

Last week, Hyundai officially presented the new HB20 and HB20S 2023. With important changes in the design and new features in the equipment list, the duo debuts at different times in the Brazilian market. While the hatch model arrives at dealerships in August, the sedan version should hit the South Korean automaker’s stores only in September.

On the outside, both the HB20 and the HB20S gained important design innovations. The front is identical on both models. The new headlights have a slimmer shape and are integrated into the front grille. In the top-of-the-line versions, they bring the visual signature of LED and projectors. The bumper is also new, and features a large trapezoidal-shaped air intake with a black finish.





On the side, the highlight is the new options for alloy wheels and hubcaps with unprecedented design. The new Hyundai HB20S will have different wheels from the hatch version. At the rear is where the new HB20S stands out the most. The sedan version also gained new LED flashlights. They are interconnected by a horizontal bar, which, unlike the hatch, is illuminated. Just below, the trunk lid also houses the license plate.







In addition, only the Hyundai HB20S will have the trunk opening function by proximity. According to the South Korean automaker, the sedan automatically unlocks access to the compartment when it detects the proximity of the key. Despite this, the brand did not disclose which versions of the new HB20S will have this function as standard.

Visually, the set resembles the current generation of the medium Elantra sedan, which is not sold in Brazil. Inside, the new Hyundai HB20S also gained new interior trim standards for the seats and a new digital instrument panel, in addition to the 8” multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital and automatic air conditioning, remote start by wireless smartphone charger and key.





However, the sedan version has an internal finish in lighter tones, such as the gray panel and the seats covered in perforated fabric in the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus version. On the HB20 hatch, the finish is black plastic. Although Hyundai has not yet disclosed which versions and prices of the new HB20S will be, it is expected that the sedan will offer a level of equipment similar or even higher than the hatch model.





Therefore, since the entry version, the new Hyundai HB20S will have autopilot, six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS brakes with EBD, stability and traction control and ramp start assistant. The top-of-the-line Platinum Plus version should have rear cross-traffic assistant, lane keeping assistant, lane departure warning, blind spot collision assistant and autonomous braking system.

Under the hood, nothing changes. While the entry versions bring the 1.0 flex aspirated engine with 75/80 horsepower (gasoline/ethanol) and 92/110 Nm of torque (g/e) – always with a 5-speed manual gearbox – the intermediate and top-end options line are equipped with the 1.0 turbo flex 120 hp and 172 Nm, with manual or automatic transmission options, both 6-speed.