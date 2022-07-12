He, however, will manage to prove his innocence and solve all his problems in the plot.

The situation of Davi (Rafael Vitti) in “Beyond Illusion” It’s getting worse with each passing chapter. novel. The illusionist will be unmasked by Isadora (Larissa Manoela) in scenes that should air in the coming days. After marrying Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), the stylist will remember everything that happened to Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

With that, the girl goes to talk to the illusionist, where she will reveal that she knows everything that happened, accusing him of killing her sister. According to journalist André Romano, Davi will explain to his beloved everything that really happened on the night that culminated in Elisa’s death. “I didn’t kill Elisa, Isadora”, he will point out.

He will explain himself then. “I had been invited to perform in Rio de Janeiro and Elisa went to the pension to say goodbye. Her father followed and caught us in bed. He dragged Elisa back to the hotel and made several threats. came back armed offering me money to get out of her life. I refused, of course”, he says, devastated.

“Then Elisa appeared back there, saying that she was leaving with me. Her father went crazy and shot. But he missed his aim and ended up hitting Elisa”, concludes the magician. “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe in anything. Enough! makes you lie! I can’t stand to hear you anymore! I don’t believe anything you say!”, she will reply, harshly with the boy.