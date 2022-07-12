“I catch things in the air”

She commented on the subject on social media during the early hours of the morning.

Recently, Poliana Rochawife of Leonardo, commented on the relationship with the sertanejo. However, now, she has fans curious with some mysterious messages. This Tuesday (12), she made a curious outburst during the night, commenting on her sixth sense.

In a very sincere statement, shared from another Instagram profile, Poliana Rocha sent an indirect message about something she would be living in her life. “The bad thing about being observant is that sometimes you catch things in the air that you don’t even want to know”, published Leonardo’s wife.

Without leaving any doubts to the followers, she still made it very clear that she was referring to herself and repeated that it had a relationship with the phrase she was re-sharing. “Me,” she wrote, without saying anything more about what she was referring to in the post.

After the publication, Poliana’s followers had repercussions on the subject. Quickly, they were intrigued and commented on who it would be for and what the publication would be about. Many even suspected that it would be an indirect for singer Leonardo, her husband.