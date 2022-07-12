I have a cough even after the Covid infection is over, what can I do to improve?

Even with Covid-19 manifesting itself in a lighter way due to the advance of vaccination, many people have continued with typical symptoms of the disease after the end of the infection. One of the common ones is coughing, which has become socially awkward, especially since the Covid pandemic began.

The problem is that the cough can persist for a long time. About 2.5% of people continue to cough a year after being infected with Covid. According to the medical clinic of Hospital Marcelino Champagnat Dr. Larissa Hermann, cough can take up to a year to improve in those who have been infected by the Coronavirus.

“Sometimes the body continues to cough because of this aggression to the lung”, he says.

For the doctor it is important to seek help to know whether or not the cough was caused by Covid-19. According to her, care needs to be sought especially when there is a change in the type of cough. “If there is a change in the sputum, phlegm, which has changed color or has blood. It depends on the amount of it, if you have a fever, shortness of breath, a racing heart, it’s good to see a doctor,” he says..

Photo: AEN

This recurring cough can leave you with impaired ability to work with medical bills payable and lead you to avoid social engagements because, after all, you don’t want others to be afraid that you are spreading Covid.

Other potentially serious illnesses can cause a chronic cough, including heart failure and lung cancer. Therefore, doubts about the reason for the cough can only be resolved with medical help.

How can I get better from persistent cough?

According to Dr Larissa, if the cough is mainly a post-nasal drip, she will respond to measures to reduce it, such as sucking lozenges, saline solutions, sprays, among others. In the case of dry throats, hydration will help keep the throat moist. In addition, eating or drinking more slowly and breathing through your nose can also help.