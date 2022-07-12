In the next chapters of wetlandnew characters will arrive to move the plot. The presence of journalist Érica (Marcela Fetter) on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm will cause some confusion in the relationship between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

Marcela will be enchanted by the photos taken by Jove and will end up approaching the young man. With that, Juma and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who falls in love with the journalist, will end up getting jealous. The marruá, for example, will make it very clear that she doesn’t like the proximity between the two.

Back at José Leôncio’s farm, Juma ends up catching her boyfriend in a conversation with Marcela. “Your eyes see beauty where others don’t”, praises Érica, who will invite Jove to publish her photos in the report about the place. When Juma arrives, the journalist introduces herself. “For an ounce, you’re kind of tame…”, she observes.

Juma says it’s only when he has “reiva” and leaves angry. Jove follows and asks for an explanation for the reaction. “I like the way she looks at you,” she explains. Zé’s son says that his boyfriend couldn’t have noticed something so quickly. “I saw! And if you haven’t seen it, you’re blind!”, says Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes).