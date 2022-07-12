“I saw by the mantras”; Sensitive predicts Viih Tube unexpected pregnancy and web reverberates

Known for making great predictions about the lives of celebrities, Sensitive Lene surprised netizens by reveal a new prediction involving the future of Viih Tube. According to the psychic, the influencer may become pregnant with Eliezer, her affair.

“I saw by the mantras that Viih Tube can have an unexpected pregnancy from Eliezer“, she said, through Instagram. The matter soon followed on social media. and many netizens returned to comment on what, in fact, Eliezer and Viih Tube have. According to the couple, the two live a relationship ‘without labels’. “Suddenly, she calms down a little,” commented a user on Twitter. “And everyone thought that Nathalia who was going to get pregnant with him“said another.

It is worth remembering that not long ago, the influencer shared with her followers that she was feeling strange. Asked if she had the possibility of being pregnant, she said: “My hormones so very messed up. After I told the symptoms I was, I only received it in direct. But I’ve already had a test, a toothpick and blood, I’m not pregnant, no”said.

Lene became well known after hitting the prediction that some celebrities would die. She predicted the death of singer Cristiano Araújo and journalist Ricardo Boechat. The death of Gugu Liberato was another prediction made by Sensitiva.