‘I think I had a hallucination’, said one of the patients of an anesthesiologist arrested for rape during childbirth | Rio de Janeiro

“She said: ‘Mom, I think I had a hallucination. It’s not possible”, revealed the woman who testified on Monday (11) at the police station that investigates the case on behalf of her daughter, who is still recovering from childbirth.

“I’m having to take care of my daughter, who is depressed because of what she went through there,” she said indignantly.

The woman also said that, when she returned from surgery on July 6, her daughter was unconscious, slept all day and, when she woke up, was still soft.

She also noticed that her daughter came back dirty from the operating room.

“When my daughter came in from the operating table, still unconscious, she came in dirty. I noticed on her face and on her neck some dry, white scabs. I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was some medicine that had spilled,” she said.

Mother of another patient sedated by doctor arrested for rape talks about another alleged abuse

Also according to the mother, the patient told her that “all the time Giovanni [anestesista] was close to the head. [“Ela disse]: ‘I, a little sleepy, said to him: why am I so sleepy?”, quoted the mother. “And he all the time saying: ‘No, stay calm, relax, sleep, stay calm’”.

The patient’s mother and herself were heard by the police on Monday afternoon (11).

The delegate in charge of the case said she was appalled by what she was finding out in the investigation. He was arrested in the act after the rape (see video below). In addition to the rape caught on video, the police are investigating whether the doctor committed at least two others on Sunday alone.

“I had never seen anything like it. We have 21 years of experience in the police, used to atrocities, all kinds of violence”, said delegate Bárbara Lomba.

See the moment of arrest in the act of a doctor after rape of a pregnant woman during childbirth

Employees were suspicious and recorded

A group of employees from Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital decided to record the third cesarean for which the anesthesiologist Giovanni was scheduled on Sunday (10) after noticing, in the two previous surgeries, his strange behavior.

One of the employees told the police that: “Giovanni was always in front of the patient’s neck and head, obstructing anyone’s field of vision” in the operating room.

She and other employees took a cell phone and placed it in a glass-fronted cabinet, but did not follow the procedure and they only saw the act when they picked up the phone — which is why they couldn’t stop the crime.

1 of 3 Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The employee also recounted, in deposition, what the anesthesiologist sedated “too much” and that “the patients could not even hold their babies” after childbirth.

In the second operation on Sunday, according to the employee, “Giovanni wore an open coat in himself, widening his silhouette, and positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from being able to see the patient from the neck up”.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, started, with his left arm bent, slow forward and backward movements” said the witness.

“From the movement and the curvature of the arm, it looked like he was holding the patient’s head towards her pelvic region.”

The video that the nurses and technicians of the Hospital da Mulher recorded served as evidence for the arrest in the act. the images are strong (see below).

Video shows moment anesthetist rapes pregnant woman during childbirth

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls his penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence lasted 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

“The patients [do anestesista Giovanni] they were completely out of their minds. When they were cared for by another anesthesiologist, they were never like that,” said the employee.

The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

Who is the anesthesiologist Giovanni

Giovanni acted in at least 10 public and private hospitals, according to himself. the prisoner has 32 years and graduated in 2017 from the University Center of Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, . He completed the Anesthesia Specialization in early April.

2 of 3 Doctor Giovanni Bezerra, arrested this Monday in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Doctor Giovanni Bezerra, arrested this Monday in Rio – Photo: Reproduction

Vain, he posted photos with the units’ clothing and even published a “You’ll still hear from me, wait”. In another post, Giovanni claimed to do what he likes: “I’m here to reap the rewards”.

But the doctor’s strange behavior caught the attention of the women on the team at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles. They began to wonder at the amount of sedative the anesthesiologist applied and the way he moved behind the sheet that separated the team.

The doctor expressed surprise at being arrested of delegate Bárbara Lomba and upon learning that he had been recorded abusing the patient. Anesthesiologist Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.

The anesthesiologist’s defense stated that he has not yet obtained full access to the testimonies and evidence that were produced during the drawing up of the arrest report in the act. The defense also informed that, after having access to its entirety, it will comment on the accusation.

3 of 3 According to investigators, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra abused a patient while she was doped and was undergoing a cesarean section at the Women’s Hospital in Vilar dos Teles, São João Meriti — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo According to investigators, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra abused a patient while she was doped and undergoing a cesarean section at the Women’s Hospital in Vilar dos Teles, São João Meriti – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (cremerj) opened this Monday (11) a process to expel Giovanni.

Clovis Bersot Munhozpresident of Cremerj, said that “the scenes are absurd”.

The Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Secretary of State for Health, to which the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, is subordinate, repudiated in a note the conduct of the anesthesiologist.

“We inform you that an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures, in addition to notification to Cremerj. The Hospital da Mulher team is providing full support to the victim and her family,” they said.

“This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”, they amended.