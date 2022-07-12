“I was so embarrassed”; Juliette opens up about romances and reveals that Sabrina Sato ‘shipped’ her with actor João Vicente, the presenter’s ex-boyfriend

The BBB 21 champion, Juliette Freire, was one of the guests of the program “Papo de Segunda”, from GNT, this Monday (11). During her participation, while talking about ‘shippers’ on the internet, she revealed a somewhat unexpected encouragement from Sabrina Sato. The former BBB said that the presenter ‘pushed’ her into a romance between her and her ex-boyfriend, actor João Vicente de Castrowho himself was present at the attraction along with Fábio Porchat, Chico Bosco and Emicida.

“João, for example, his exes ‘shipped’ me with him. Sabrina [Sato] said ‘take John’. Sabrina said, ‘stay with João’. I don’t know who said ‘message João’ as soon as I left the show [BBB 21]. I even joked with him: ‘hey, everyone’s telling us to flirt’ and we ended up becoming friends, but I was so embarrassed that I couldn’t even talk to João. Then we broke the ice”, said. It is worth remembering that João Vicente and Sabrina Sato had a relationship between 2013 and 2015.

During the chat, Juliette took the opportunity to list what she considers good and bad about having a romance. “Let’s talk about the light part that people find cute. It’s kind of like that fairy tale, cute and sometimes there’s a sexual tension between people. All in all, it’s cute as far as exaggeration comes in. For women, there is a very big charge among all the issues of feminism. There is a charge that to be successful you have to be in a relationship. She often attributes her success to her husband, her boyfriend. There’s this whole issue.” declared.

Then the singer added: “In fame, there is another however, which is joining the fames and it is a very delicate area. I choose not to make my love life an entertainment because it’s hard to relate to people with that kind of look. Interesting men have already left because they understood that there will not be a shop window here. It’s very depressing to wonder if the person is going to want me out of interest in me or what I can provide in a career”, added.