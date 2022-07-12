Iamspe denies debt of R$ 1.3 million to Santa Casa de Franca

Iamspe (Institute of Medical Assistance for State Public Servants) denies being in debt to Santa Casa de Franca. The statement comes after the hospital group issued a note last week, saying that the Institute has a debt of R$ 1.3 million related to the payment of agreements.

According to the note, “the information on a debt of R$ 1.3 million is not valid”, since Iamspe would carry out a monthly transfer of R$ 450 thousand to Santa Casa de Franca. “This Friday, the 8th, a payment of R$ 80 thousand was made for services that exceeded the monthly amount stipulated in the contract”.

On the other hand, according to data from the São Paulo Government’s Portal da Transparência, almost R$ 2.8 million was paid by Iamspe to the Santa Casa de Franca Foundation this year. The data coincide with the information provided by the institute.

Iamspe’s information and the value provided by the Transparency Portal differ from Santa Casa’s position. According to the hospital, several meetings were held in search of a negotiation, but all without success. In addition, says Santa Casa, the calls took place normally, even with the delays.

Because of this, Grupo Santa Casa reported that as of this Tuesday, 12th, there will be a cut in care, which “will impact patients with serious needs, who depend on the care of Hospital do Câncer e Coração. Grupo Santa Casa clarifies that it will not can and has no obligation to sustain such a deficit”.

Santa Casa de Franca was contacted to provide a new position, but, until the closing of this article, there was no response.