Ibovespa drops 2%, with caution on Wall Street and concern for China; dollar rises 2% and goes to R$ 5.37

The Ibovespa closed down 2.07% this Monday (11), at 98,212 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market retreated following the low of the benchmarks Americans, but falling a little more than their average.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.52%, 1.15% and 2.26%, respectively.

“We will have a busy week in the US, with the publication of the CPI [Índice de Preços ao Consumidor, na sigla em inglês] and the start of the balance sheet season, with banks showing results. It is likely that we will have companies bringing in their documents fears of recession and price hikes”, comments Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

According to Esteter, it is normal for investors to position themselves with caution in periods marked by greater disclosure of data.

The VIX index, known as the fear index, advanced 6.17% to 26.16 points, indicating that the market is adopting an alert posture.

In addition, the main US indices, especially the Nasdaq, were coming from a sequence of increases, which justifies some profit taking.

Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, points out that the market as a whole was still greatly impacted by the new news coming from China, which identified a new variant of Covid-19. The country has started a new phase of mass testing, which normally precedes lockdowns – and new restriction measures would considerably decrease the chances of the world economy growing in 2022.

The price of a ton of iron ore at the port of Dalian dropped 3.36% to US$ 107.02. In the oil market, the price of a barrel of WTI fell 1.19%, to US$ 103.56; Brent, on the other hand, closed with a slight increase of 0.07%, at US$ 107.10 a barrel.

Commodities weigh on Ibovespa

“With all this, the entire market opened to the bottom and Brazil is greatly impacted by the fact that it is very exposed to commodities”, explains Velloni. “The increase in risk, with the prospect of lower global growth, led the Dollar index (DXY) to reach historic levels, with flows to the United States. We have a whole scenario that makes investors enter into holding”.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other currencies, rose 1.12% to 108.20 points, the highest level since June 2002. The American currency rose 1.96% against the real, trading at R$5 .37 on purchase and R$ 5,371 on sale.

Dan Kawa, manager of TAG Investimentos, mentions that there is still growing tension in the relationship between the dollar and the euro. “The crisis in Europe, with the War in Ukraine, is leading to a reduction in the flow of gas from Russia to the rest of the continent”, he assesses. “This is bad for the economies of the countries in the region, as they are dependent on Russian gas. If there is a reduction in gas, or even a closure of the flow, we may have downward growth and upward prices”.

The flow of capital to the United States, with investors looking for security, made the treasuries yields fall 11 basis points, with less need for the Treasury to hold rates higher amid increased organic demand for bonds.

In Brazil, however, the day was marked by a sharp rise in interest rates, with pressure from the dollar and fiscal uncertainty – the DIs for 2023 and 2025 saw their rates rise by 10 and 25 basis points, to 13.88% and 13, 22%; the DI for 2027, in turn, had its yield advancing 21 points, to 13.08%, and the one for 2029 had its yield increasing 17 points, to 13.20%.

“The Brazilian market is internalizing external problems and the greatest fiscal risks on the radar, with elections approaching and candidates (so far the 2 favorites) without showing clearer commitments on the country’s fiscal trajectory”, says Rafael Cota Maciel, manager of variable income from Inter Asset.

Among the biggest falls of the Ibovespa, companies linked to the dollar and the yield curve.

The PN shares of Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) fell by 11.79% and 7.55%, respectively. Airlines normally suffer from the rise of the dollar, and are even more impacted by the concern of encountering a new variant of Covid-19. Méliuz’s ON shares (CASH3), in turn, fell by 8%, with the impact of interest.

By weight, Vale’s common papers (VALE3), which followed the ore decline, were the highlights among the declines, falling 3.41%, as well as CSN’s (CSNA3), with minus 5.05%.

Among the few highs of the index, companies considered defensive: the shares of Vivo (VIVT3) and Assaí (ASAI3) rose, respectively, 0.80% and 0.46%.

