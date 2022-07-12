Ibovespa Futuro drops slightly as growth concerns persist

Futures Ibovespa operates lower in early trades on Tuesday (12), in line with premarket in New York, with Wall Street anticipating a challenging corporate earnings season as companies grapple with rising interest rates. and inflation, and as investors debate the likelihood of a recession. In the domestic scenario, attention is focused on voting on the PEC on Aid in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies.

Investors will carefully evaluate the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June tomorrow (13). The global inflation figure, including food and energy, is expected to rise to 8.8% from May’s 8.6% level, according to Dow Jones estimates.

At 9:20 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 0.20%, at 98,995 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.14%, to R$5.376 in purchases and R$5.379 in sales. The dollar futures for August was down 0.08%, at R$5.402.

European stocks are also in the red after negative trading earlier in the week, with markets closing lower on Monday as investors brace for more key US inflation data this week.

Oil and gas stocks were volatile on Tuesday, swinging between positive and negative territory as investors weighed risks regarding gas supplies to Europe after Russia suspended gas deliveries to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as it undergoes its annual summer maintenance.

Fears are growing that Gazprom, the Russian state energy company that manages the pipeline, will take this opportunity to extend the shutdown, especially as the European Union is preparing to impose a gradual embargo on Russian oil and ban safe shipping to any country. tanker carrying Russian oil.

The economic sentiment index in Germany, ZEW, fell to -53.8 points, from -28.0 in June, pressured precisely by fears about the country’s energy supply.

Asian markets closed lower, with Japanese stocks leading losses. China’s markets tumbled for a second straight day as fears of strict measures against Covid arose.

Here, the PEC dos Auxílios, which should cost the government R$ 41 billion, should be voted on today (12) in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies.

In terms of indicators, the survey of the service sector in May was released, with data above expectations, pointing to an increase of 0.9% in comparison with April. The Refinitiv consensus points to a 0.2% increase on a monthly basis.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“The shortest day yesterday broke the low of the last two candles, but it still hasn’t broken the bottom of the consolidation. The candlestick showed a lot of selling strength and, if it continues today, we can expect a test at the next support of 94,000 points.”

Dollar

“It follows the uptrend and working above the R$5,300 support. Yesterday’s candlestick shows buying strength, but confirmation of a new bullish leg happens with the breakout of the previous top of R$5,500. Because it is in the arithmetic average of 200 periods and has changed the behavior with the two candles in a row in the sale, it can be a little more lateral in this region between R$ 5,300 and R$ 5,500”.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related