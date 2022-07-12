Ideal minimum wage would have surprising value: more than 6 thousand

According to a recent DIEESE survey, the ideal minimum wage for Brazilians is five times higher than the current one.

The value of the minimum wage was set at R$ 1,212 for 2022. However, with the increasing escalation of inflation and, consequently, the increase in prices of essential products and services, Brazilians are unable to maintain a decent standard of living.

Basic basket items, for example, gifts in the daily lives of families, showed a significant increase in recent months. The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (DIEESE) recently released a study on the prices of these basic products and the result is alarming.

According to DIEESE, the ideal value for the national minimum wage is five times greater than the current R$ 1,212, that is, for a family of 4 to be able to live fully, it would be necessary for the value of the minimum wage to be set at R$ $6,527.67.

Basic food basket cost increased in all capitals

The DIEESE survey also points out that the value of the basic food basket, between May and June, increased in 9 of the 17 Brazilian capitals used for the analysis.

The Northeast region had the highest increases, in the cities of Fortaleza (4.54%), Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%).

In relation to the cost of products, São Paulo leads the ranking of the highest increases and the average price of the basic food basket reached R$ 777. Close behind is Florianópolis (R$ 760.41), Porto Alegre (R$ 754.19) and Rio January (R$ 733.14).

When considering the variation in the period of one year, all capitals showed increases in prices.

In the first 6 months of this year, the cost of the basic food basket was also high in all capitals, with Natal, Aracaju, Recife and João Pessoa showing the greatest variations.

Percentage of the minimum wage for the purchase of the basic food basket

Last June, it was found that the worker who receives the value of a minimum wage, already with Social Security discounts, uses around 59% of his total income just to buy the basic food basket, according to the Department.

This percentage varies according to the capitals. In São Paulo, for example, it reaches 69.31% of the net minimum wage. See the 6 capitals where the worker has the most committed salary.

capital Percentage allocated to the basic food basket Sao Paulo 69.31% Florianopolis 67.83% Porto Alegre 67.27% Rio de Janeiro 65.39% Large field 62.68% Curitiba 62.55% Source: Dieese

Aracaju is the city where the salaried worker has the lowest percentage destined to purchase the basic food basket. However, it is still considered a high level since it represents almost half of their monthly income (49.05%).

The minimum wage, according to the Federal Constitution, must be able to meet and supply the needs of Brazilian families related to food, clothing, housing, hygiene and transportation.

