Ifix follows the market and closes with a drop of 0.19%; FII RCRB11 rises almost 4%

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday’s session (11) with a drop of 0.19%, at 2,786 points. The Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa (RCRB11) fund topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 3.97%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The FII Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários announced last Friday (8th) that investors holding 6.88% of the fund’s shares gave up the request to call an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) proposed last month.

At the request of the AGE, the shareholders would put to a vote the replacement of the current portfolio manager, Banestes DTVM SA, by Suno Gestora de Recursos.

In last week’s notice to the market, the fund does not detail the reasons for the decision, it only reinforces that the withdrawal followed the orientation of the requesting shareholders themselves.

At the time of the request, Amanda Coura, head of product structuring at Suno, confirmed contact with the fund and signaled the manager’s interest in taking over Banestes Receivíveis.

With seven years of existence, Banestes Recebíveis currently has a net worth of R$ 670 million. The portfolio comprises certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), which account for 86.6% of the portfolio, in addition to shares in other FIIs (9.8%) and investment funds (3.5%).

Next Friday (15), the fund will deposit R$ 1.47, equivalent to a monthly rate of return with dividends of 1.34%, the highest in the last 12 months, as indicated in the portfolio’s latest management report.

Biggest highs of this Monday (11)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 3.97 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture 2.13 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 1.5 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs 0.93 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 0.8

Biggest casualties of this Monday (11):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -3.34 CVBI11 FII VBI CRI Titles and Val. furniture -2.31 XPSF11 XP Selection Others -2.11 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture -1.65 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -1.41

Source: B3

Riza Terrax cancels third issue of quotas; pledge of GGR Covepi tenant resources

GGR Covepi (GGRC11) can recover BRL 5.3 million from a defaulting tenant

The Court granted the request of the FII GGR Covepi and determined the attachment of the indemnity that Covolan – a textile company and tenant of the fund – would receive as a result of the fire that affected part of the industrial warehouse it occupies in Santa Bárbara D’oeste (SP) .

According to the fund, the decision guarantees the transfer of R$ 5.3 million to the fund, which has been charging in court part of the rent not received from the company.

In January, the Court confirmed a favorable decision to GGR Covepi in a process initiated by the lessee, who claimed to pay only 60% of the rent. The remaining lease amount, 40%, would be suspended until February 2022.

On that occasion, however, the Court of the 1st Civil Court of the Santa Bárbara D’Oeste Court granted, as a preliminary injunction, a favorable opinion to Covolan. The fund appealed the decision and, in October of last year, managed to overturn the injunction, returning to the right to the entire rent of R$537,000.

Despite the decision, the fund had not received the appeal until earlier this month. Faced with the impasse, the portfolio even considered an eviction action against Covolan.

The fund also details that the insurance policy for the shed in Santa Barbara D’oeste accumulates coverage that has Covolan as beneficiary and others that have the fund as beneficiary. The object of the attachment request is precisely the indemnification amounts due to the lessee, according to the portfolio.

Riza Terrax (RZTR11) cancels third share issue

In a material fact released last Friday (8), the FII Riza Terrax announced the cancellation of the fund’s third issue of quotas, which had been announced in early February and intended to raise up to R$288 million.

“A request was submitted to the CVM (Securities Commission) for the revocation of the offer due to unfavorable market conditions”, explains the document.

According to the managers, the investor who had exercised the preemptive right in the offering will have the funds returned, plus income earned from the fund’s applications.

Before the cancellation, the Riza Terrax FII had already reduced the unit value of the new shares and excluded the subscription fee for the then new issue.

today’s dividends

Check out which three real estate funds are distributing income this Monday (11):

ticker Background Performance FIIB11 Brazil Industrial BRL 3.30 ELDO11B Eldorado BRL 0.30 RMAI11 REAG Multi Real Estate Assets BRL 0.26

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: market raises inflation forecast in 2023; study points to cheaper FIIs

Market sees less pressure from administered this year, but raises 2023 inflation forecast

ANDExperts reduced the outlook for inflation this year amid a scenario of less pressure on administered prices, but both measures were raised for 2023, according to the Focus survey that the Central Bank released on Monday.

The survey, which was released again after the end of the strike by BC servers, shows that the projection for the IPCA high in 2022 fell to 7.67%, from 7.96% in the previous week. For 2023, however, it went from 5.01% to 5.09%.

Both readings remain well above the target ceiling for both years — the official target for inflation in 2022 is 3.5% and for 2023 it is 3.25%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points. percentage plus or minus.

The adjustments come amid similar revisions to the outlook for regulated price inflation. For this year the calculation went from 3.51% to 2.20%, but for 2023 it increased from 5.99% to 6.15%.

XPPR11, RELG11 and TORD11 are the cheapest FIIs, says survey; check the full list

The real estate funds XP Properties (XPPR11), REC Logística (RELG11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) are the highlights of the first edition of Órama Investimentos’ report “Quem Tá Cheap”.

“We know that, faced with a large sample of FIIs that we have in the market, investors are often unable to follow all the opportunities”, the report points out. “In this context, the ranking may bring names that were not evaluated before”, he adds.

Currently, there are more than 430 real estate funds listed on B3, with a market value of BRL 143 billion. In 2017, the segment totaled BRL 38.9 billion, divided into 156 FIIs.

According to the study, the ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the cases of XP Properties, REC Logística and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

