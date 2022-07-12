“In addition to education, people lack awareness”

The former BBB decided to comment on some of the criticism he has been receiving

During last night, Monday (11), Arthur Picoli (28) returned to comment on the criticism he has been receiving. Recently, Mayan honey (18) revealed that he stayed with the ex-BBB and, since then, the famous has been criticized a lot because of the age difference between them.

“I’m glad Dad and Mom gave me an education and taught me that lying around is ugly,” Picoli wrote before speaking in his videos. “There are things that I put up with silently so as not to give shit to those involved, but I’m sick of just getting beat up without talking or doing anything with anyone”he began saying.

“In addition to politeness, people lack a sense. There are subjects that I don’t even touch on out of respect for those involved and then I have to keep reading nonsense from a girl that I have no idea who she is. single is a crime, arrest me”continued Arthur in his outburst.

Arthur ended the videos stating that he will change his attitude towards the subject. “I think it’s unnecessary to say some things, but as I’m just getting beat up from today we’ll make an exchange. Whenever someone says something about me, I’ll release information too. Maybe then stop, or not”he said.