In the middle of “crypto winter”, bitcoin miners paralyze activities in Texas amid heat wave

The heat is really “killing” in the United States, especially for the miners in bitcoin (BTC) — and no, it’s not a song by Fire ball. the market for cryptocurrencies It may even be facing a long “crypto winter”, but not even the period of prolonged slumps is enough to cool the heat wave that hit Texas in July.

With several places in the state recording temperatures above 37º, the situation was so critical that industrial-scale miners decided to turn off the machines and paralyze activities.

Cryptocurrency miners shutdown

According to the miners, the heat wave could bring the state’s power grid close to a breaking point as the electrical grid “wouldn’t be able to meet demand”.

The Electric Reliability Board of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Texas businesses and residents to conserve electricity, to save energy for the grid.

With increased use of air conditioning due to extreme heat, ERCOT believes demand could outstrip the supply the state has available.

The council’s projections indicate that demand could reach a record 79,615 megawatts (MW).

ERCOT further reported that wind power production was “generating significantly less than it has historically generated in this period”.

A relief from the Texas power grid

To prevent the Texas power grid from being overloaded, cryptocurrency miners have scaled back or even temporarily shut down.

“There are over 1,000 megawatts of bitcoin mining load that have responded to ERCOT’s conservation call and shut down machines to save energy for the grid,” Texas Blockchain Association President Lee Bratcher told Bloomberg.

According to Bratcher, the volume represents almost the entire industrial-scale bitcoin mining load in Texas.

With the shutdown of activities, approximately 1% of the total capacity of the state’s electrical grid is expected to be pushed back into the grid for commercial and retail use.

Cryptocurrency miners who shut down the machines

One of the companies that “froze” work was bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which announced on Monday, via Twitter, the shutdown of all servers located in the state until further notice “to provide relief” to Texas families.

Riot Blockchain also complied with ERCOT’s requests. According to a company spokesperson, the company’s Rockdale facility has reduced energy use starting in June, with a reduction of 8,648 MWh in consumption.

Argo Blockchain has stated that it takes the board’s warnings seriously and that it has scaled back mining operations in the state.

“In times of high energy demand, we believe people should take priority over cryptocurrency mining,” Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall told Cointelegraph.

The Chronicles of ice and Fire

The shutdown that cryptocurrency mining companies are facing due to temperatures in Texas is similar to the situation seen towards the end of 2021.

The point is that, contrary to the current chaos, the difficulties were caused by the very low temperatures during the winter, which almost caused the shutdown of the entire electrical grid in the state and resulted in several regions without power for days.

Riot itself had to shut down approximately 99% of operations before a possible winter storm in February that would have required around 50,000 megawatts of electricity.

*With information from Cointelegraph