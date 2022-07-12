Inflation drops Biden’s popularity, Democrats prefer another name in 2024, poll says

THE NEW YORK TIMES – The President of the USA, Joe Bidenfaces a worrying rejection rate, including within the Democratic Party. According to a survey by the The New York Times/Siena College surveyed with voters across the country, 64% of Democratic voters prefer new leadership in the 2024 presidential election – while only 33% of the electorate said they approve of the president’s work.

Concerns about the economy and inflation have cast a shadow over the mood for Biden’s administration and the nation’s fate. More than three-quarters of registered voters see the US moving in the wrong direction, a pervasive feeling of pessimism that spans every corner of the country, all age groups and racial groups, cities, suburbs and rural areas, as well as political parties.

Only 13% of American voters said the country was on the right track – the lowest point in the The New York Times since the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

President Joe Biden is pictured with First Lady Jill Biden; Democrat approval ratings worry. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

For Biden, this bleak national outlook has pushed his approval rating to a dangerously low point. Republican opposition is predictably overwhelming, but more than two-thirds of independents have now also said they disapprove of the president’s performance — and nearly half strongly disapprove. Among Democrats, his approval rating is 70%, a relatively low number for a president, especially as the 2022 midterm elections approach, when Biden needs to bring Democrats to the polls to maintain control of Congress.

In a sign of deep vulnerability and unease among what should be his political base, just 26% of Democratic voters said the party should re-nominate him in 2024.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for re-election in 2024. At 79, he is already the oldest president in American history, and concerns about his age top the list of Democratic voters who want the party to find an alternative.

The backlash against Biden and the desire to move in a new direction were particularly pronounced among younger voters. In the poll, 94% of Democrats under 30 said they would prefer a different presidential candidate.

“I’ll just say, I want new blood,” said Nicole Farrier, a 38-year-old preschool teacher in East Tawas, a small town in northern Michigan. “I’m so tired of all the old men running our country. I don’t want someone knocking on death’s door.”

Farrier, a Democrat who voted for Biden in 2020, said she hoped he could do more to heal the country’s divisions, but now, as a single mother, she is concerned about what she described as a crippling cost of living increase. “I went from a comfortable lifestyle to not being able to afford anything anymore,” she said.

Employment and the economy were the most relevant issues facing the country, according to 20% of voters, with inflation and the cost of living (15%) close behind as prices are rising at the fastest pace in a generation. . One in 10 voters named the state of American democracy and political divide as the most pressing issue, nearly the same share that named gun policy, after several mass shootings.

More than 75% of voters in the poll said the economy was “extremely important” to them. And yet, only 1% rated economic conditions as excellent. Among those who are normally of working age – voters aged 18 to 64 – only 6% said the economy was good or excellent, while 93% rated it as poor or just fair.

THE White House tried to trumpet strong job growth, including last Friday when Biden declared he had overseen “the fastest and strongest job recovery in American history.” But the Times/Siena poll showed a major disconnect between the government’s announcement, the strength of some economic indicators and the financial reality most Americans feel they are facing.

“We used to spend $200 a week just to have fun, or to buy extra groceries if we needed to, and now we can’t do that,” said Kelly King, a former factory worker in Greensburg, California. Indiana, who is currently sidelined with a back injury. “We can barely buy what we need.”

People walk through the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/ EFE

King, 38, said he didn’t know whether Biden was necessarily to blame for the soaring gas and groceries prices, but felt he should do more to help. “I feel like he didn’t talk much about it,” he said.

“He hasn’t done what I think he is capable of doing as president to help the American people. As a Democrat, I figured he would really be on our side and get us back on the right track. And I feel he is not.”

Now, she said, she expects Republicans to take over Congress in November to correct course.

A glimmer of good news for Biden is that the poll showed him with a narrow lead in a hypothetical 2024 rematch with the former president. Donald Trump: 44% to 41%.

The result is a reminder of one of Biden’s favorite aphorisms: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.” The poll showed that Democrats’ doubts about Biden seemed to dissipate especially when presented with a choice between him and Trump: 92% of Democrats said they would go with Biden.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump during 2020 presidential debate; opposition to the former president is still an asset for the Democrat. Photograph: Mike Segar / REUTERS – 10/22/2020

Randain Wright, a 41-year-old truck driver from Ocean Township, New Jersey, is typical of those voters. He said he often talked to friends about Biden’s shortcomings. “He’s just not aggressive enough to fulfill his agenda,” lamented Wright. By contrast, he said, “Trump wasn’t afraid to put his people on the line.”

But while he would prefer a different candidate in 2024, Wright said he would still not consider voting Republican in 2024 if there is a rematch between Biden and Trump.

Overall, voters seem to like Biden more than their performance as president, with 39% saying they have a favorable impression of him – six percentage points above their approval rating for the job.

When saying they wanted a different candidate in 2024, Democrats cited a variety of reasons, with the majority in an open-ended question citing his age (33%), followed closely by unhappiness with how he is doing the job. About one in eight Democrats just said they wanted someone new, and one in ten said they weren’t progressive enough. Smaller fractions expressed doubts about their ability to win and their mental acuity.

The Times/Siena poll surveyed 849 registered voters nationwide and was conducted July 5-7, after the June 24 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortionwhich had been protected for half a century.

Protests against the Supreme Court decision that overturned the precedent of the Roe V. Wade decision took the country. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/ EFE

Typically, voters aligned with the ruling party — Democrats now occupy the House, Senate and White House — are more optimistic about the direction of the country. But only 27% of Democrats said they saw the country on the right track. And with the ruling falling, there was a notable gender gap among Democrats: Only 20% of female Democrats said the country was heading in the right direction, compared to 39% of male Democrats.

Overall, abortion was considered the most important issue for 5% of voters: 1% of men, 9% of women.

Gun policy and pandemic

Gun policies, after mass shootings as in buffalo and Uvalde, and elsewhere, and the June 23 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that set strict limits on carrying guns outside the home, ranked as the top issue by 10% of voters — much higher than has been been typical of national surveys in recent years. The issue was of even greater importance to black and Hispanic voters, ranking at roughly the same level as inflation and the cost of living, according to the survey.

Investigators search for evidence at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jae C. Hong / AP – 05/25/2022

The coronavirus pandemic, which brought life to a complete halt at the end of the Trump administration and throughout the first year of Biden’s presidency, has largely disappeared from voters’ minds, according to the poll. In an open-ended question, less than one percent of voters named Covid-19 the country’s most important problem.

When Biden won in 2020, he made a point of trying to make inroads among white working-class voters who abandoned the Democratic Party en masse in the Trump era. But any crossover appeal Biden once had seems diminished. His approval rating among white voters without a college degree was 20%.

John Waldron, a 69-year-old registered Republican and retired machinist in Schenectady, New York, voted for Biden in 2020. Today, he said he regrets it and plans to vote Republican in 2024. “I thought he was going to do something for this country. , but now he’s not doing anything,” Waldron said.

Like others, he expressed concern about Biden’s age and his verbal mistakes. On Friday, a clip of Biden at an event announcing an executive order on abortion went viral when he made a faux pas by saying “terminating the presidency” instead of “pregnancy,” for example.

“Have you seen him on TV?” Waldron said, comparing the president to a zombie. “That’s what he looks like.”

Biden’s base, in 2020 and now, remains black voters. They gave the president a 62% job pass rate – higher grades than any other race or ethnicity, age group or education level. But even among that electorate, there are serious signs of weakening. On the issue of renaming Biden in 2024, a few more black Democratic voters said they wanted a different candidate.

“Anyone could be doing a better job than they are doing right now,” said Clifton Heard, a 44-year-old maintenance specialist in Foley, Alabama.

Independent, he said he voted for Biden in 2020 but is disillusioned with the state of the economy and soaring gas prices, and is now reconsidering Trump.

“I understand that they were given a difficult job,” he said of the Biden administration. “He wasn’t prepared to do what it took.”