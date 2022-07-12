Inflation in Argentina makes iPhone cost more than a million pesos

About 20 years ago, 1 million pesos in Argentina was equivalent to US$ 1 million (Getty Creative)

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB Graphite is priced at 1,007,149 pesos

Argentines are making savings using Bolivia’s national currency

New law that restricts access to the dollar caused Bolivianos to be sought after to maintain its parity with the US currency

Inflation in Argentina remains out of control. According to information from O Globo Agencyan iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB Graphite, launched by Apple in September last year, is priced at 1,007,149 pesos (the equivalent of R$ 1.1 million) on the platform of the only electronics company that has the device in stock.

The report also raised that until the morning of this Monday, the device was offered at 724,999 pesos (only one unit for sale) on the Free Market. On Amazon, with delivery in Argentina, it cost US$ 989. “About 20 years ago, 1 million pesos in Argentina — in full Convertibility — was equivalent to US$ 1 million”, says the text.

The crisis is so great that Argentines are making savings using Bolivia’s national currency, the Bolivianos, especially those in the northernmost regions of the country, such as La Quiaca, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Since the inauguration of President Luis Arce, Bolivia’s economic and monetary policy has brought good results. Today the country has the lowest inflation in the region. Accumulated inflation in 2021 was just 0.51%, according to a report by the International Monetary Fund.

Read too

In Argentina, annual inflation reached 50.9% in 2021, which forced many people to use other currencies as a deposit of value, which leads to an even greater devaluation of the Argentine peso.

In recent years, there have been numerous attempts by the Argentine population to hold stocks of US dollars, gold, and even cryptocurrencies. However, a new law restricting access to the dollar meant that Bolivianos was sought after to maintain its parity with the US currency over the years. In 2017 the Bolivian currency was equivalent to 6.81 dollars. Today the exchange rate is 6.87.