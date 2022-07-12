injured, man grabs pit-bull that attacked stray dog ​​in DF

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on injured, man grabs pit-bull that attacked stray dog ​​in DF 1 Views

A 34 year old male (featured photo) needed to be rescued at the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT) after being bitten on the afternoon of this Monday (11/7), when separating a fight between his dog, a pit-bull breed, with a stray dog, at Quadra 211 of Fern Norte.

According to neighbors, this is not the first time the dog in the images has gotten into trouble. “When I arrived at the gate, the boy was separating the two dogs, but it wasn’t a fight: this man’s dog, a pit bull, attacked the other one who was walking down the street,” said a witness, who declined to comment. identify.

In an attempt to prevent the attack from continuing, the man had to immobilize the animal.

See in the video below:

Man hugged with pit bull in the middle of the street - MetrópolesMan immobilizes pit bull3

According to witnesses, the attack lasted between four and five minutes.Material obtained by Metrópoles

Owner holds the mouth of a dog that attacked another dog - MetrópolesMan immobilizes pit bull2

To prevent the attack from continuing, the man had to immobilize the dog.Material obtained by Metrópoles

Man injured after immobilizing pit bull that attacked dogMan immobilizes pit bull

Case happened in Samambaia NorteMaterial obtained by Metrópoles

0

According to residents, the attack lasted between four and five minutes. “His dog was teething the other dog. He didn’t give up for anything. In this attempt to release, the owner was badly hurt. His hands were bitten, his eyebrow was cut. There were many bruises on the body”, says the resident of the region.

According to the DF Fire Department (CBMDF), the man suffered bites on his left hand and also on the left eyebrow region. The patient was driven stable, conscious and oriented, taken to HRT.

Metrópoles was unable to contact the pit bull’s tutor. The space remains open for possible demonstrations.

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

Make a complaint or suggest a report about the Federal District through Metrópoles-DF WhatsApp: (61) 9119-8884.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Mark Zuckerberg announces new emoji reactions on WhatsApp – News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will update its emoji reactions feature …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved