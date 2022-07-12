injured, man grabs pit-bull that attacked stray dog ​​in DF

A 34 year old male (featured photo) needed to be rescued at the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT) after being bitten on the afternoon of this Monday (11/7), when separating a fight between his dog, a pit-bull breed, with a stray dog, at Quadra 211 of Fern Norte.

According to neighbors, this is not the first time the dog in the images has gotten into trouble. “When I arrived at the gate, the boy was separating the two dogs, but it wasn’t a fight: this man’s dog, a pit bull, attacked the other one who was walking down the street,” said a witness, who declined to comment. identify.

In an attempt to prevent the attack from continuing, the man had to immobilize the animal.

See in the video below:

Man immobilizes pit bull3 According to witnesses, the attack lasted between four and five minutes.Material obtained by Metrópoles Man immobilizes pit bull2 To prevent the attack from continuing, the man had to immobilize the dog.Material obtained by Metrópoles Man immobilizes pit bull Case happened in Samambaia NorteMaterial obtained by Metrópoles 0

According to residents, the attack lasted between four and five minutes. “His dog was teething the other dog. He didn’t give up for anything. In this attempt to release, the owner was badly hurt. His hands were bitten, his eyebrow was cut. There were many bruises on the body”, says the resident of the region.

According to the DF Fire Department (CBMDF), the man suffered bites on his left hand and also on the left eyebrow region. The patient was driven stable, conscious and oriented, taken to HRT.

Metrópoles was unable to contact the pit bull’s tutor. The space remains open for possible demonstrations.

