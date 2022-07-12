Inter lineup confirmed to face América-MG:

On Monday night, Inter faces América Mineiro, in a game valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. To face the Belo Horizonte team, Mano Menezes will not be able to count on seven players, being them, Wanderson, Alan Patrick, Bustos, Alemão and Renê. With this, the colorado commander will not be able to repeat the team base that he has played in the last games.

To replace the embezzlement, Mano chose Taison, Heitor and David. The right-back will replace Bustos, Taison will play Alan Patrick and David will complete the offensive sector, alongside Pedro Henrique.

The confrontation is worth maintaining the colorada fight for the G4, as well as the possibility of touching the lead, which is now occupied by Palmeiras, with 29 points, five more than the alvirrubra team.

The ball rolls, at Gigante, from 20:00. About 18,000 Colorados are expected, as one of the partner modalities that attended the confrontation with Colo-Colo received complimentary tickets to take a companion to tonight’s duel.

Check out Inter’s lineup to face América-MG: