Inter scores in the last minute, beats América-MG and jumps to third

Internacional beat América-MG with a goal in the last minute. Today (11), Moisés scored the winning goal by 1-0, in Beira-Rio, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão.

The victory takes Colorado to third place in the standings with 28 points. América-MG stops with 18 points in the classification, in 15th.

Colorado returns to the field on Saturday (16) to face Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian. Coelho has a match scheduled for Thursday (14), against Botafogo, which is worth a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, the Minas Gerais team won 3-0.

It went well: Daniel saves Inter

In the 34th minute of the second half, a wrong setback by Johnny left the ball with Carlos Alberto, who displaced Daniel. But, before the player concluded, the goalkeeper recovered and avoided the visiting team’s goal.

Too bad: David misses chances

David was chosen to start the match as Inter’s centre-forward. But again he didn’t get a good performance, missed scoring chances and ended up substituted.

Taison leaves injured

Taison has struggled with clinical issues throughout the season. After many comings and goings from the medical department, he had a sequence in the last few games, but again he got in the way against América-MG. After a ball dispute, he had to be substituted citing pain.

Inter’s game: Domination and variations

Internacional dominated the game. It was not the team that ‘crushed’ the rival, as it happened against Colo-Colo, for the Sudamericana, but it was in charge of the actions during most of the match. The paths to the goal, however, took time to appear. When the chances were created, they ended up falling at the feet of David, who wasted at least two opportunities.

Realizing how complicated it was to step into the rival’s area, Mano Menezes made Inter leave their usual formation (4-4-2) for a 4-3-3, opening Taison on the right along with David and Pedro Henrique in front. The performance gradually improved and Moisés’ goal only came at the last minute.

América-MG game: Retranca and counterattack

América-MG complied with the visiting team protocol. Vagner Mancini guided his players to close spaces in front of the area to protect Matheus Cavichioli’s goal. He did well for most of the game. His strategic efficiency, however, was hampered by the moment his team managed to get the ball. The search for the counterattack did not provide many opportunities throughout the 90 minutes. At the end of the match, a great chance was wasted by Carlos Alberto, who stopped in Daniel.

Protest before the game

Internacional and América-MG players protested before the game due to Bill 1153/2019. The bill, approved in the Chamber of Deputies, makes changes to the Pelé Law and directly affects the relationship between players and clubs. As soon as the referee whistled for the start of the game, gauchos and miners remained still with their hands covering their mouths for approximately 10 seconds. The action had already been carried out in the weekend games of the Brasileirão round.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL 1 x 0 AMERICA-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 16th round

Date and time: July 11, 2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

auxiliarys: Marcelo Van Gasse and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (both from SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral (SP)

yellow cardsthem: Conti, Lucas Kal, Luan Patrick and Juninho (AME);

Goal: Moisés, from Inter, in the 49th minute of the second half;

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Heitor (Johnny), Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena (Boschilia), Pedro Henrique (Caio Vidal) and Taison (Mauricio); David (Wesley Moraes). Technician: Mano Menezes

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichiolli; Patric, Conti, Luan Patrick and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê (Carlos Alberto); Felipe Azevedo (Aloísio), Ramírez (Matheusinho) and Pedrinho (Iago Maidana). Technician: Vagner Mancini