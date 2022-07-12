Interline TudoAzul has tickets from 11 thousand points abroad





TudoAzul has some ticket promotions on its interline with stretches from 11 thousand points plus fees and taxes. Below you will find the main details and the sections on sale.

But first, a little explanation of what Interline passes are.

Interline tickets

When issuing Interline tickets, your points are “converted into cash” that TudoAzul uses to buy your ticket and, therefore, all fees and taxes charged by airlines are applicable and are itemized separately.

In some situations, issuing tickets through Interline can represent savings. To know if an Interline ticket makes sense in your case, you need to know the cost of generating your points and, with this value, compare it with the price of a ticket purchased directly from the company you intend to fly.

Finally, note that ticketing via Interline is not included in your quota of 5 CPFs and you still accumulate points in the mileage program of the company you are flying with.

To learn more about TudoAzul’s Interline and how to differentiate commercial premium rates, read this great article by Henrique.

Promotion Details

The values ​​shown are per segment.

The score shown is subject to fare rules and seat availability.

Promotional destinations can be changed at any time without prior notice.

The values ​​presented do not include emission or airport taxes and fees (boarding tax).

Other usually optional expenses, such as extra services for passengers, insurance, accommodation and personal expenses are also not included.

Unless clearly specified, travel is in economy class.

Dates vary from destination to destination.

Once issued, the tickets are subject to the tariff rules of the company with which they will be flying.

Promotional Destinations

Take note

As stated above, based on the cost of generating points, it will be up to each one to decide if the promotion is worth it or not. Analyze and compare prices carefully.

I particularly liked the TudoAzul initiative and I hope they do it weekly. What did you think of this promotion?

Heads up

Compare prices both with the regular website of the provider of the service or product you are purchasing, and with competitors.

The promotion is good, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

To know more

In this link you can check other promotions to accumulate points that we have recently published on our website.

How about following us on Instagram so you don’t miss our lives and also follow us on our channel on telegram?

Pontos pra Voar may eventually receive commissions on purchases made through some of the links and banners available on our website, without this having any impact on the final price of the product or service purchased by you.

When we publish sponsored articles, these are clearly identified throughout the text. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Share with the friends: