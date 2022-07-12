Internet court condemns Patrícia Poeta’s performance in ‘Meeting’

Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, presenters of 'Encontro'

Photo: Reproduction @manoelsoares

Patricia Poet, 45, began Tuesday, 12, among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason is that the presenter of ‘Date‘ wouldn’t be giving space to Manoel Soares43 years old, also presenter of the program.

In videos that circulate on the internet, the presenter interrupts Manuel sometimes. In other situations, there is no room for the colleague to take a stand. The posture, of course, did not go unnoticed by those who watched the ‘Date‘. It didn’t take long and Patricia Poet became the target of criticism.

“The colleague of Patricia Poet should cut her, talk over her and kick the fuck-s*. He’s also the presenter of this shit. Shameful what this woman is doing to the guy”, encouraged a Twitter user.

Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares presented the ‘Date‘ sporadically. With the change of Fátima Bernardes for ‘The Voice’, the two were definitely cast to share the morning command.

