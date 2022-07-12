Internet court condemns Patrícia Poeta’s performance in ‘Meeting’







Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, presenters of ‘Encontro’ Photo: Reproduction @manoelsoares

Patricia Poet, 45, began Tuesday, 12, among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason is that the presenter of ‘Date‘ wouldn’t be giving space to Manoel Soares43 years old, also presenter of the program.

In videos that circulate on the internet, the presenter interrupts Manuel sometimes. In other situations, there is no room for the colleague to take a stand. The posture, of course, did not go unnoticed by those who watched the ‘Date‘. It didn’t take long and Patricia Poet became the target of criticism.

“The colleague of Patricia Poet should cut her, talk over her and kick the fuck-s*. He’s also the presenter of this shit. Shameful what this woman is doing to the guy”, encouraged a Twitter user.

My God, what a horrible feeling it is to watch the meeting with the poet Patricia. In a light way, we can say that the woman does not give space to the other friend, but what is really happening is implied. It bothers me. It’s a nuisance. — stalactite (@amandageladeira) July 12, 2022

In the same proportion that Globo was right with Mion, it failed miserably with Patrícia Poeta. Let Manoel Soares talk, fvr!!!!!! — Leo Dutra 🎓 (@leorsdutra90) July 12, 2022

Patrícia Poeta is very rude to Manoel Soares. In fact, she doesn’t like his presence. She makes a point of reinforcing that he is a partner in the program. She doesn’t interact with him at all. Her attitude is horrible. #Date — Daniel Alves (@PressAlves) July 12, 2022

Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares presented the ‘Date‘ sporadically. With the change of Fátima Bernardes for ‘The Voice’, the two were definitely cast to share the morning command.