Is it true that Elvis Presley appropriated the music of black artists?

Many people know the singer Elvis Presley under the nickname “King of Rock”. The nickname is justified by the fact that few artists became as famous singing and dancing rock as he.

But there’s a lot of discussion about the originality of what Elvis did. It is known that the rock and roll derives directly from blues that black artists (perhaps more talented than Elvis himself) did before him. Which raises the question: would Elvis Presley have “stolen” what was being created by black musicians?

This theory is strengthened when we discover that Hound Dog, one of the biggest hits of Elvis, had been recorded before by a black woman.

The Story of Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton

Willie Mae Thornton was a black singer born in Alabama in 1926 who signed a contract with Peacock Records in 1951. She stood out from the other singers, including visually: she was almost six feet tall and 90 kilos, which made her gain the nickname “Big Mama”.

Big Mama was wearing a suit jacket with a tie and boots. cowboy, showing a powerful image. Seeing her sing, two songwriters named Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller were inspired to create a song called Hound Dog, in 1952. She recorded it emphasizing a canine growl, as the song is about someone dealing with the frustration of seeing an ex-boyfriend make out with someone else.

The song was a relative success in 1953, reaching number one on the rhythm and blues from Billboard. This led to many singers doing their versions of the song, including Elvis here.

Elvis records Hound Dog

Elvis records the song in 1956, when he was 21 years old. His version was so successful that it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for 11 weeks.

Historically, the recording of Elvis Presley came to be seen as the beginning of the rock and roll, especially because of his use of the guitar as a main instrument.

But one of the most striking things about the recordings of the music’s performances was his stage presence, which soon captivated huge audiences. Many critics believe he copied Big Mama Thornton’s onstage attitude.

But Elvis was much more successful than Big Mama. According to Gayle Wald, a professor of American studies and English literature at George Washington University, this was partly because he was a white man, which gave him access to much larger music markets.

Wald explains, “popular music history is littered with examples of black women being pushed to the margins.” An example of this occurred at the beginning of the blues. “The first songs of blues that were recorded in the 1910s were recorded by white singers. It wasn’t until 1920 when Mamie Smith released Crazy Blues, that a black woman was actually singing a song by blues. even if the blues was an African-American art form,” he points out.

What did black artists think of Elvis?

There are many reports that discuss the way in which Elvis Presley would have been more successful than black artists of his time simply because he was white. In 1994, Ray Charles was scathingly critical of Elvis in an NBC interview: “To say that Elvis was so great and so remarkable, as if he were the king… the king of what? I know many artists who are much better. He was making our kind of music.”

The statement generated a lot of backlash, as it put a new layer on Elvis: that perhaps he was not simply a musical genius, but a white man who profited greatly by copying movements of black artists of his time.

There is some information about Elvis that might help clarify the issue. The first is that he grew up in a poor neighborhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, whose population was mostly black. He attended black churches where music gospel was played – and became one of his great references.

Elvis also developed a strong friendship with BB King, the legendary guitarist of the blues. He got several opportunities for King who, in turn, defended him against accusations of appropriating elements of black culture. In his autobiography, BB King wrote, “Elvis didn’t steal any music from anyone. He just had his own interpretation of the music he grew up on, the same goes for everyone. I think Elvis had integrity.”

Little Richard, on the other hand, had a different view. In 1990, he told Rolling Stone, “If Elvis were black, he wouldn’t be as big as he was. If I were white, do you know how big I would be? If I were white, I could sit on top of the White House! things they would do for Elvis and Pat Boone, they wouldn’t do for me”.