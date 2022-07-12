Isadora catches Joaquim and Iolanda kissing in Beyond the Illusion

isadora (Larissa Manoela) is not happy with her marriage, as she had to join the Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) just to clean up his image that had already been defamed several times and saw no other way to clean his image, but now he begins to realize that he may have made a mistake, and soon he will see something that will take all his doubts about her husband’s character. In the next chapters of Beyond the IllusionVioleta’s daughter (Malu Galli) will catch Joaquim kissing with Yolanda (Dudley Brack) and will be furious with the betrayal.

Everything happens when Davi (Rafael Vitti) decides to follow Joaquim after seeing him acting strangely, and catches the crook finding himself hidden with Iolanda and setting up a meeting between the two. That’s when he leaves to tell Isadora about what she saw, but the young woman doesn’t believe the speech and says she won’t fall for one more of her lies.

David warns Isadora about the betrayal. Source: Reproduction/Globo

David warns Isadora about the betrayal. Source: Reproduction/Globo

The magician then comes up with the idea of ​​taking her to the meeting place at the appointed time, as a way of proving his accusation and manages to convince her to go. Despite having accepted to go, Isadora decides to ask Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) for advice, who says that her niece should investigate this case, as it is something very serious. Isadora then catches her husband kissing Iolanda at the place and time that Davi had told her, getting furious with what she was seeing and plans to get even.

Despite the shock of betrayal, the worst thing ends up being the content of the conversation between the traitor couple, leaving Isadora quite fearful about what could happen to her, but now she knows that Davi is by her side and can trust him.