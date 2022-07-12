It has the biggest supermoon of the year and comet K2 this week. Get ready!

The expected day to see the biggest supermoon of 2022, known as the “moon of the deer”, is coming this Wednesday, 13th. And there’s still the passage of comet K2, which can be seen here from Earth.

Hope the weather is nice where you are. This Wednesday we will see the biggest supermoon of 2022. It is called the “Moon of the Deer” because of the antlers that grow on the heads of deer at this time of year in the United States.

The supermoon will get bigger and brighter when viewed from here. The show starts at 15:38 (Brasília time) and goes on until the end of the night.

Passage of Comet K2

The next day, on Thursday, July 14, we will have another spectacle in the sky: the passage of the comet “C/2017 K2”, also known as “PanSTARSS”

PanSTARRS is a comet that comes from the Oort Cloud – considered by astronomers as the “borderline” between our solar system and the so-called “interstellar space”.

It was discovered in May 2017, it has somewhere between 14 and 80 kilometers (km) in radius and approximately 800 thousand km of tail, effectively being a large-scale object, although its core is relatively “normal”.

According to the EarthSky Organization, a North American sky information platform, comet K2 has been approaching Earth towards the Sun and now it can finally be seen.

Five years after being identified, the icy body will be clearly visible with binoculars and telescopes on Thursday, the 14th.

It then continues its journey towards the Sun, where it is expected to approach more closely on December 19th.

how to watch

On the 14th it will be at 1.8 astronomical units (AU), which is around 270 million km away from Earth, with a brightness of 9 magnitude points.

The comet will become visible in the early evening, around 6:49 pm. To see, look to the eastern sky.

It should reach its highest point in the sky at 9:39 pm and will be observable until 2:11 am.

With information from Olhar Digital