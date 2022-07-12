“It will be a safe act”, says Vigilante about Lula in Brasilia this Tuesday

posted on 07/11/2022 16:09



Chico Vigilante was interviewed this Tuesday at CB Poder – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The murder of PT leader Marcelo Arruda, this Sunday (10/7), highlights the extremism experienced before the October elections. According to district deputy Chico Vigilante (PT-DF), such an event does not compromise security to receive Lula in Brasília, in an act scheduled for this Tuesday (12/7). These and other questions from the pre-election period were the subject of this Monday’s edition (7/11) of CB.Poder — program of the Mail in partnership with TV Brasília, with a presentation by journalist Ana Maria Campos.

Political radicalization worries the parliamentarian, who alerts the popular, wherever he goes, to the dangers surrounding the October elections. “Unfortunately these elections could be the most violent in our history. This fact of Foz do Iguaçu shocks all of us, because he is a citizen who could be at home and goes to a private party to kill a birthday boy who was our companion. It’s shocking. Anyone who has sense, who is aware of what politics is, repudiates this act,” said Vigilante.

For the ceremony that welcomes the former PT president, candidate for the presidential elections this year, Chico Vigilante recommends some security measures. “I advise people to leave their bags at home and take the minimum necessary for the act, with flags without the poles. It will be a safe act. Here is not a city of marginals: it is a city of men and women working in agriculture, commerce, banks, public service, outsourced workers, who live harmoniously”, he guarantees.

The deputy also said that Lula will be able to set up a united government without retaliation for his recent episodes. “I have known Lula for 43 years. He is such an extraordinary and spectacular human being that he is incapable of having enemies. He will govern effectively looking forward, looking at the millions of people unassisted. He will call everyone to form a government of national unity, because that way we will save Brazil.”

On the possibility of José Roberto Arruda running for governor this year, the legislator dispenses with the possibility of the former governor joining the current governor, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). “I think his big dream is to be governor again. I have no doubt that he will run for governor. This story that he is closed with Ibaneis, who has been friends since he was a child, does not exist in politics. It is up to us, the federation, to work more and more and put Leandro in the second round”, he highlights.

Real proposals in the government plan can make all the difference in winning the elections, especially by attacking the problems facing the federal capital. “The most serious problem in the Federal District is public health. This is the big issue that needs to be resolved, the flagship, problem number 1. After that comes education and job creation”, points out the deputy.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel