Itupeva City Hall bans Clinic for Chemical Dependents

The Health Surveillance of Itupeva, with the support of the Municipal Guard, closed this Monday (11) a Clinic for Chemical Dependents. The operation also had professionals from the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPs).

The Clinic has a period of 48 hours to refer 13 dependents who were hospitalized, in a precarious way and without authorization from Organs competent bodies.

The Municipality of Itupeva informed the “Jornal da Região” that there was an anonymous complaint about poor conditions for the inmates, from hygiene to food, with inadequate food and lack of medication.

The Dependents Clinic operated in the Guacuri neighborhood, on Isac de Mesquita Júnior street.

“The establishment, which provided therapeutic treatment services for alcohol and drug addicts, did not have authorization from the Health Surveillance or other regulatory bodies to operate, operating clandestinely. There are no qualified professionals, therapeutic project, service sheets and patient consent terms to perform the services on site.

At the time of investigation, the site housed 13 men.

The establishment was interdicted and received the determination to refer these people to their family members or to another regularized institution, within 48 hours.

The newspaper was unable to contact the owners. The space is open for response.