Jade comments on her debut as an actress, talks about the preparations for the soap opera and warns: “I dedicate myself 100%“

Former BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon is in full swing with her life as an actress and excited about the debut of the soap opera that will launch her into the world of acting. She commented that she has been dedicated a lot in this new stage of life and that she intends to make it all worthwhile. The cat used her official Instagram account to talk to her fans and explain her absence in recent times on social media.

The influencer was invited to participate in the soap opera “Travessia” (TV Globo), which will occupy the space left by ‘Pantanal’, during the broadcaster’s prime time. “I know I’m a little missing, but it’s because I’m dedicating myself 100% to this new phase of my life. I promise that I’ll make it all worthwhile. And I love that you understand this and support me”, commented the former BBB .

The production ‘Travessia’ is scheduled to debut in the last quarter of this year. The new serial by Gloria Perez has the artistic direction of Mauro Mendonça Filho and has a cast of great names known to the public, such as Vanessa Giácomo and Alexandre Nero. Also ex-BBB and now actress Grazi Massafera was invited to make a participation and will play Jade’s mother in the first phase of the soap opera.