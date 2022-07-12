Jade Picon talks about her debut as an actress: ‘I’ll make it all worthwhile’ | TV & Famous

Focused on her debut as an actress, Jade Picon has been missing from social networks, but appeared on Monday, 11/7, to say “hello” to her followers. She explained why she was more offline. It’s just that the ex-BBB 22 is in full swing in the preparation for “Travessia”, her first soap opera, and wants to rock the small screen.
“I know I’m missing a little bit, but it’s because I’m dedicating myself 100% to this new phase of my life. I promise I’ll make it all worth it ❤️. And I love that you understand this and support me”, she justified.
Written by Gloria Perez and with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho, the plot will replace Pantanal in the last quarter of 2022.
The telenovela will feature big names in the cast such as Chay Suede, Romulo Estrela, Lucy Alves, Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero, Alessandra Negrini, Vanessa Giácomo, Rodrigo Lombardi, Drica Moraes, Humberto Martins, Ailton Graça, Dandara Mariana, Bel Kutner, among others. others.
“Travessia” will have around 150 chapters and, as is the hallmark of Gloria Perez’s dramaturgy, will address cultural and current issues of Brazilian society.
