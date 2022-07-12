James Webb Telescope has new images released by NASA; see pictures – Science

THE NASAthe American space agency, released this Tuesday, 12, the complete set of the first color images and data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The modern equipment, considered a successor to the Hubble telescope, was launched into space in December last year.

The four new portraits show a gaseous planet’s moist atmosphere, five tightly clustered galaxies, and the “death” and “birth” processes of stars. The first image of the set had already been revealed on Monday, 11.

The event had the festive atmosphere of a project that involved more than 20,000 professionals and more than 20 years of work to complete the engineering part. “We made the impossible possible,” said Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator. “And we will not stop, because this telescope will continue as the ‘Bunny Energizer’, because of the Ariane Rocket that set it on course perfectly, and now we have fuel for 20 years.”

Nelson stressed that each image released was a “new discovery” that will give humanity a view of the universe that “we never had.” Günther Hasinger, director of science at the European Space Agency (ESA) agency.

Joe Depasquale, senior developer of science visuals at NASA, explained the process of obtaining the images presented. “We’re basically translating light that we can’t see,” he said. “Applying colors like red, blue and green to different filters we have from Webb.” They color the portraits to better visualize the details captured by the observatory.

On Monday, the 11th, the first image of this set has been released at an event at the White House, with the presence of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the space agency, it is the deepest and sharpest portrait of the distant universe captured to date, and reveals an “unlimited” amount of galaxies, in addition to the possibility of the existence of billions of stars and solar systems in space.

The space clusters photographed are called SMAC S 0723. This is one of the most studied sites by the Hubble telescope, which, although still functioning, will be replaced by Webb.

As space agency administrator Bill Nelson explained in the second, the image is “a small portion of the universe.” “These are galaxies that shine around other galaxies.” He further reinforced that the document is a record of the past, which made humans go back more than 13 billion years – the Big Bang occurred 13.8 billion years ago. “We’re almost getting close to the beginning.”

James Webb Space Telescope

Considered the successor to the historic and revolutionary Hubble telescope, the Webb Space Telescope was launched by NASA in December 2021, departing French Guiana – a country that borders Brazil. The observatory was designed in the 1990s, with initial launch expected in 2007.

In January, the device reached its observation point 1.6 million kilometers from Earth – called, in English, the second lagrange point (L2). A kind of sunshade, the size of a tennis court, has been used to protect the telescope and keep it at temperatures suitable for its operation, as the telescope orbits the Sun.

Webb’s mission is to study all phases of 13.5 billion years of cosmic history. It will seek light from early galaxies and explore our own solar system, as well as nearby planets orbiting other stars./ COLLABORATED CAIO POSSATTI, SPECIAL FOR ESTADÃO, AND ROBERTA JANSEN