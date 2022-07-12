Janones in g1 – excerpt: ‘I was closed down by an armed biker because I voted against the printed vote. And citing who? The Bolsonaro family’ | The subject

Avante’s pre-candidate for the presidency, André Janones said he was threatened by an armed supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for having voted against the printed vote. The episode, according to him, took place in August 2021, in Brasília, when he was leaving in a car and was closed by a person on a motorcycle with a gun who cited the Bolsonaro family.

The deputy made the statement this Monday (11), in the third and last of the series of interviews with pre-candidates for president led by Renata Lo Prete, presenter of the podcast “O Subject” (read more at the end of this report). The conversation was broadcast live from the g1 studio, in São Paulo, and on Globoplay.

“The episode that I’m going to quote here for you, which is unprecedented, is that I was threatened by someone with a gun on his hip in Brasília. There, next to the TV tower, it was a Saturday, I was leaving with my vehicle, and I went closed by an armed biker, who pointed his gun at me because I voted, it was recent, in those days, because I voted against the printed vote. And to name who? The Bolsonaro family.”

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that proposed the printed vote was filed after being rejected in August 2021 in the Chamber’s plenary.

Both President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his parliamentary sons, Flávio, Eduardo and Carlos, are in favor of arming the population and the printed vote, despite having been elected via electronic ballot box.

“I was the only person with expression on social networks, there was even a survey by a vehicle that cited this, with strong engagement on social networks, who had the courage to face the debate in favor of the electronic ballot box and against the printed vote. courage, no one with strength on social media had the courage to face this debate. Why? Because it was political suicide, they said.

After the interview, Janones told the g1 not having made a police report because he thought he would not be able to locate the author or identify him.

